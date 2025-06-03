Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin changes number

After an impressive rookie season, Justin Rankin has opted for a new number heading into his second year with the Edmonton Elks.

The 27-year-old ball-carrier has switched from No. 31 to No. 5, according to the team’s online roster, which was worn last season by defensive back Kai Gray. During the preseason, the number was assigned to defensive back Roterius Torrence, who was released as part of final training camp cuts.

Rankin was initially let go during training camp last year but rejoined the team on the practice roster in July. In August, he made his regular-season debut and never left the starting lineup, rushing 98 times for 765 yards, catching nine passes for 52 yards, and scoring six total touchdowns in 11 games.

The five-foot-ten, 210-pound native of Oberlin, Ohio played three seasons of arena football prior to coming to the CFL, winning an Indoor Football League championship with the Bay Area Panthers in 2023.

Collegiately, Rankin played at Kent State University and Northwest Missouri State University. He rushed for 1,575 yards, caught 84 passes for 773 yards, and scored 14 total touchdowns with the Golden Flashes. With the Bearcats, he rushed for 1,050 yards, caught 34 passes for 371 yards, and scored 17 total touchdowns.

The Elks (0-0) will open their regular season against the B.C. Lions (0-0) on Saturday, June 7. Kickoff is slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.