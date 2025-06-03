Dave Dickenson: Calgary Stampeders could have ’12 different starters’ on defence

The Calgary Stampeders have a new-look defence for 2025 — and that’s quite literally the case as the entire starting unit could be fresh from last year.

“On defence, we might have 12 different starters,” Dickenson told the media on Monday. “We just decided to go in a different direction and we have to grow but we don’t have a lot of time to grow, meaning let’s start off and get working and show up and play well.”

Of the day-one starters from last year’s defence, only defensive lineman Charles Wiley and defensive back Bentlee Sanders are still on Calgary’s roster.

Wiley, who started three games last season, is battling for a starting job alongside Folarin Orimolade, Miles Brown, Josiah Coatney, Clarence Hicks, and Cedric Wilcots II. Sanders, meanwhile, is currently on the one-game injured list, making it unlikely that he’ll dress for the first game of the season.

The other 10 players are no longer with the team. Julian Howsare and Branden Dozier are in Hamilton, Mike Rose is in Saskatchewan, James Vaughters is in Winnipeg, Cameron Judge is in Toronto, Micah Awe is in B.C., and Kobe Williams is in Edmonton. Defensive backs Demerio Houston, Rodney Randle Jr., and Tre Roberson are free agents.

“I like defensive line. I think linebacker, we’ve still been searching. We didn’t really have a lot of cuts, a few guys there. I do feel like the guys here are going to play well,” said Dickenson. “Definitely, there’s change here but there’s a good attitude and the guys feel like they want an opportunity to go compete.”

The Stampeders finished last league-wide in multiple defensive categories in 2024, so it makes sense that the unit has undergone so much change. Bob Slowik, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant on Calgary’s coaching staff, is the new defensive coordinator, replacing Brent Monson.