Buck Pierce: Canadian OL David Foucault will be out ‘a long time’ for B.C. Lions

It doesn’t appear as though Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault is going to return for the B.C. Lions anytime soon after getting carted off the field during the team’s second preseason game with an apparent leg injury.

“He’ll be out for a long time,” head coach Buck Pierce told the media on Monday. “It was pretty unfortunate what happened to David. He’s a great pro, a tough football player whose done a lot in this league as a player and as a teammate. I know the respect runs real deep across the league for him. It was unfortunate to see him go down.”

The six-foot-seven, 315-pound blocker signed a one-year contract with the Lions as a free agent in February. He was potentially going to start at guard, especially after former first-round draft pick Anu Una was carted off during the team’s first preseason game.

The native of LaSalle, Que. spent the past three seasons with the Edmonton Elks, making 53 starts. He helped the team lead the CFL in rushing yards in 2024 and allow the fewest sacks at 29.

Foucault was originally a first-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes in the 2014 CFL Draft out of the Université de Montréal. He spent the first three years of his career in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers, dressing for five regular-season games and making one start.

The 36-year-old signed with B.C. in 2017 after his CFL rights were acquired via trade from the Alouettes. Foucault made 45 starts over three seasons with the team but wasn’t retained following the 2019 season. In 2021, he signed with Montreal and made 13 starts.

The Lions (0-0) will host the Edmonton Elks (0-0) on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.