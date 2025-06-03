3DownNation’s 2025 CFL season predictions: all awards including Most Outstanding Player

With the 2025 CFL regular season set to kick-off on Thursday, it’s time to make predictions for the league’s top hardware.

We’ve chosen winners for each of the CFL’s year-end awards, save for Most Outstanding Rookie. Instead, we’ve opted for Breakout Player, which is open to anyone who has yet to become a household name — not just rookies. Last year, Kalil Pimpleton, Dru Brown, KeeSean Johnson, Jalen Philpot, Kevin Mital, Dohnte Meyers, and Charleston Rambo were among our predictions, so we fared well.

Our nine contributors cover eight of the CFL’s nine markets — we’re still working on Toronto, given that Ben Grant has elected to focus on other duties (don’t worry, he’ll still write for us occasionally). As such, those making predictions include John Hodge, JC Abbott, Ryan Ballantine, Santino Filoso, Joel Gasson, Pablo Herrera-Vergara, Andrew Hoskins, Peter Klein, and Josh Thomas.

Most Outstanding Player

Abbott — REC Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks

This section is sure to be a cavalcade of quarterbacks, so let me add a dark horse to the mix. Pimpleton led the CFL with 89.4 yards per game as a rookie but was limited to just eight games. The last undersized speedster to play in Tommy Condell’s offence alongside this many weapons was Brandon Banks, who won M.O.P. in 2019, and ‘The Zit’ could have a similar impact if he stays healthy.

Ballantine — QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

If you take the games that Adams Jr. started and finished in 2024, he was on pace for 6,200 yards with the B.C. Lions. If Calgary’s defence isn’t much better than last year, Adams will have to be throwing to keep them in games. Add that to a chip on his shoulder and the new Stampeders pivot should pile up yards.

Filoso — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The last time Rourke didn’t parachute in for the middle of a season, he completed 79 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in half a season. If he stays healthy, I expect the 27-year-old to light the league on fire. The fact that he’ll put up absurd numbers with a “weak” supporting cast is what ultimately gives him the edge come voting time.

Gasson — QB Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

We’ve seen many “next one” quarterbacks come and go in the CFL, most of whom failed to live up to the hype. Last year, Brown proved that he wasn’t going to be one of those guys before getting injured. With a full season under his belt and an offseason to further become comfortable with the offence, Brown is poised to take a big step forward and put the Redblacks in the conversation for the Grey Cup.

Herrera-Vergara — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The native of Victoria, B.C. arrived at the end of the season last year and didn’t look like himself. With a full offseason of preparation, there’s no doubt he’s ready to once again become the player he was in 2022.

Hodge — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

He doesn’t have an elite supporting cast but Rourke should be good enough to overcome those shortcomings. If he plays at the top of his game, he’ll be the best player in the CFL in 2025 hands down.

Hoskins — QB Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

Going into his second year as a starter in the same system, Brown brings Ottawa back to the top of the East Division. A more cohesive offensive line and better receivers help him get there. Winnipeg picked the old guy and now the young guy shines.

Klein — QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo found his rhythm in Scott Milanovich’s system in the middle of last year, and he was probably a playoff appearance away from winning this award. Add Kenny Lawler to an already talent receiver room and this could be another big year for Mitchell. Moving into the all-time passing yards top ten won’t hurt the narrative votes, either.

Thomas — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The scariest thing about Rourke is there is still time for him to get better. He’s already thrown for 5,884 yards and 32 touchdowns in his young CFL career and I expect him to clean up some of the turnover issues he’s had (24 career interceptions). Rourke should take a step forward in 2025 and once again becomes a dominant force in the CFL.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Abbott — LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

Edmonton might have the most talented defence in the CFL and that should give them multiple candidates for this award. Statistically, the winner will be a linebacker and I’m banking on last year’s Most Outstanding Rookie to take another step into the upper echelon of defenders.

Ballantine — DL Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders

While many here are picking Nick Anderson in Edmonton, an improved offence should reduce his numbers by sheer opportunity. The flip side may be true for Orimolade, who returns to Calgary with the green light to push into the backfield and collect sacks at every opportunity.

Filoso — LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

The Tulane product was a stud in his first — there’s a reason he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 — and with a stronger surrounding cast, look for him to build off that success in his sophomore season.

Gasson — DL Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks

Returning general manager Ed Hervey made it clear he values a strong defensive line and Ceresna will be the anchor of a unit that could put the Elks over the top.

Herrera-Vergara — LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

After being a finalist last season, Beverette will play with something to prove. His training camp confirms it — the 30-year-old native of Lakewood, N.J. will be a force once again in the Montreal Alouettes’ defence.

Hodge — LB Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts

The native of Memphis, Tenn. would likely have won this award last year had he not missed six games due to injury. With fewer defensive stars around him this year, McManis should rack up eye-popping stats.

Hoskins — LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

Anderson follows up his rookie of the year campaign by winning another award. The defender put up 10 tackles in 20 minutes of preseason football, so the 25-year-old should be all over the field in 2025.

Klein — DL Mike Rose, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Rose has been a mainstay on the West Division all-star team for the last four years. A reunion with Corey Mace on what should be a strong Saskatchewan defence could give the veteran the extra push into this award.

Thomas — DB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

It’s rare to see a player win back-to-back awards like this, but it’s not unheard of. Milligan was downright phenomenal last year, contributing 71 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, and eight interceptions in 2024. He should pick up where he left off.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Abbott — Drew Desjarlais, Ottawa Redblacks

Despite its name, this award rarely goes to the best offensive lineman in the CFL but rather the most notable one on the best offence. I have a feeling that will be the Redblacks this year and they gave Desjarlais a boatload of money for a reason. At 28 years old, he’s just entering his prime and is already a household name.

Ballantine — Rodeem Brown, Calgary Stampeders

Filling the absence of Sean McEwen won’t be an easy task as the three-time all-star left for greener pastures in Saskatchewan. Brown becomes the first centre to win this award since Brett Jones in 2014.

Filoso — Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

For this award in particular, name recognition is a factor. As long as Hunter stays healthy and Toronto’s offence moves the ball as expected, Hunter could win it back-to-back.

Gasson — Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

As we enter the new season, some things haven’t changed, like the Riders being banged up along the offensive line. Ferland is one of few players capable of starting at centre, guard, and tackle, which sets him apart.

Herrera-Vergara — Drew Desjarlais, Ottawa Redblacks

If the Redblacks want to have any chance of making noise in the East Division, they’ll need a comfortable Dru Brown in the pocket and Drew Desjarlais can make it happen. At 28, he has all the tools to win this thing.

Hodge — Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The native of Essex, Ont. has been a finalist for this award three times but still hasn’t won it. At 32, this feels like Revenberg’s time. It should help that Hamilton could have the league’s most potent offence.

Hoskins — Martez Ivey, Edmonton Elks

Ivey was robbed of this award last year. With another year of progression under the same position coach, he should be a lock.

Klein — Martez Ivey, Edmonton Elks

An Edmonton player hasn’t won this award since 1989, which should change this year. The Elks are taking a step forward and Ivey’s strong play will get the spotlight.

Thomas — Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Head coach Scott Milanovich has shown he wants to run the ball and be efficient in the passing game, which should help take pressure off the offensive line. There’s no question Revenberg is a leader of Hamilton’s unit and I expect one of his best seasons out of him.

Breakout Player

Abbott — DL Devin Adams, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Adams had four sacks in a rotational role as a rookie but if the preseason proved anything, he deserves more reps. There just aren’t many 285-pound linemen who can play special teams or rush off the edge like he can, and the handful that can usually become All-CFL calibre players.

Ballantine — LB Marquel Lee, Calgary Stampeders

Between the likes of Alex Singleton, Wynton McManis, Jameer Thurman, and Darnell Sankey, it’s safe to say the Stampeders know how to find linebackers. This year, it’s Lee, who has 45 games of NFL experience.

Filoso — DL Aidan John, Ottawa Redblacks

With a relentless motor and a knack for chasing plays down from behind, look for John to build off last season’s four sacks as he heads into his third pro season. The Saint Mary’s product won’t steal a starting job from Bryce Carter or Lorenzo Mauldin IV, but he’ll be someone teams are forced to account for when he’s on the field.

Gasson — REC Joe Robustelli, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Even though Robustelli is starting the season on the practice roster, odds are he’ll eventually see some time on the active roster at some point this season. At that point, I think he’ll make the most of his opportunity and force the coaching staff to leave him there.

Herrera-Vergara — LB Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal Alouettes

After a good rookie season in 2024, Cantin-Arku seems poised to have more responsibilities this year. Watch for him as a pass rusher on second-and-long.

Hodge — DL Derek Parish, Toronto Argonauts

The late-round NFL draft pick was overshadowed by Folarin Orimolade and Robbie Smith last year, though he’s now arguably the best player on Toronto’s defensive line. If he stays healthy, Parish has double-digit sack potential.

Hoskins — REC Zach Mathis, Edmonton Elks

You can’t teach height or wingspan. At six-foot-seven, Mathis has an abundance of both and seems to catch anything that goes his way. He’ll be a red zone nightmare for opposing teams.

Klein — REC Dhel Duncan-Busby, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan’s receiver room is loaded, making it is tough to stand out — or, you know, break out — but the second-year receiver should get some more responsibility with the Green and White this year. For a guy who almost had 3,000 yards in college, Duncan-Busby is ready make an impact in the CFL.

Thomas — LB Devin Veresuk, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Call it recency bias or a hometown bias, but I think Devin Veresuk is going to be special. The native of Windsor, Ont. will be a standout on special teams until he inevitably earns more playing time as the year goes on. I have this year’s second overall pick to make a big impact in his first CFL season.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Abbott — KR James Letcher Jr., Montreal Alouettes

In the history of this award, only one player — Corey Holmes — has won it twice. Letcher is the most dangerous returner left without one on resume and should continue to pop off, especially with a strong Alouettes defence giving him lots of opportunities to shine.

Ballantine — K Rene Paredes, Calgary Stampeders

Paredes is the greatest of all time at the position and should be recognized as such. His name is all over the record book for accuracy and he is already in the CFL’s top-10 all-time scorers. Mr. Consistency has left no doubt about who is the best kicker of this generation.

Filoso — Any long snapper

This should be the year the CFL media collectively chooses to marvel at one of the long snappers who will wind up being perfect, delivering snap after snap exactly where it should be, regardless of weather. The thankless position has been ignored forever, but that all changes in 2025.

Gasson — K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

One of Winnipeg’s steadiest players will get rewarded after another strong season. His head coach isn’t one to gamble much on third down, leading to Castillo getting many opportunities to put points on the board, including a record-breaking two over 60 yards last season. Castillo should be asked to kick a few bombs yet again.

Herrera-Vergara — K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The veteran will have a lot of opportunities to hit some long bombs. He has a lot of good kicks left in him and should be an important player if the Blue Bombers want to win the West Division yet again.

Hodge — KR Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts

The 31-year-old native of Fort Trilby, Fla. was incredible last year and finally got his flowers with this award. I won’t bet against Grant until he shows signs of slowing down.

Hoskins — K Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions

It’s finally time for Sean to win this award. He’s been in the top percentage of kickers all-time in the CFL for years and looks to start hot again.

Klein — KR Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

Leake is one of the most explosive returners in the game. Now he’s paired with a head coach who has an extensive special teams background so we could see a huge year for the guy who won this award in 2023.

Thomas — KR James Letcher Jr., Montreal Alouettes

Had it not been for Janarion Grant’s amazing season with the Argonauts, Letcher might have won this award last year, picking up 1,316 yards on punt returns and 1,204 yards on kickoff returns. Air horns or not, Montreal’s return team is going to cause a few headaches in 2025.

Most Outstanding Canadian

Abbott — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

If a Canadian quarterback has even an above-average season, he’s a shoo-in to win this award and I believe Rourke will be much better than that. While skepticism around his supporting cast holds me back from predicting a run at M.O.P., he can still win this award with his hands tied behind his back.

Ballantine — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Rourke doesn’t even need to be good to win this award — an average season will have voters salivating to put his name on a trophy to celebrate the Canadian quarterback mystique. That said, Rourke is likely to be very good. If he is, the CFL should save some money and engrave the trophy with “2025 to ______” and then finish it when he retires.

Filoso — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

If Rourke wins M.O.P., it’s a safe bet that he’ll snag this award, too.

Gasson — RB Brady Olivera, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg native will have someone outshine him eventually, but it’s hard to bet against the Blue Bombers’ tailback until someone does.

Herrera-Vergara — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

If he wins M.O.P., there’s no doubt Rourke will win Most Outstanding Canadian, too.

Hodge — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The last time Rourke had a full offseason to prepare, he had the best half-season of any CFL quarterback this century. His supporting cast isn’t as strong this time around but that might not matter — he’s just so damn good.

Hoskins — DB Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks

It’s rare to see a defensive player win this award but after a stellar 2024 season, Ford could put up even better numbers in 2025. Edmonton’s front seven is dangerous and will lead to rushed passes, which will only benefit the secondary.

Klein — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Rourke’s performance last year was a lot of things but normal wasn’t one of them. Give him any kind of training camp to get settled and this should be a year closer to his 2022 campaign than whatever last year was.

Thomas — QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This one is pretty simple for me. If Nathan Rourke is the M.O.P., it wouldn’t make sense for another player to win Most Outstanding Canadian. Brady Oliveira proved the theory last year and I see no reason to deviate from that.