Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveil new numbers for QB Chase Artopoeus, nine more

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers may not play until Week 2 but the team has done some housekeeping in the meantime as players switch numbers before of the regular season.

Rookie quarterback Chase Artopoeus has change from No. 16 to No. 12 after cracking the active roster. It remains to be seen if the former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga standout will remain on the active roster once Zach Collaros returns from a one-game suspension, but for now he’s on the team.

The 24-year-old from Orcutt, Calif. completed six-of-nine pass attempts for 54 yards during preseason action and rushed once for 10 yards. After beginning his collegiate career at UCLA, Artopoeus started 15 games over two seasons with the Mocs, completing 61 percent of his passes for 3,730 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Canadian receiver Joey Corcoran is now No. 81, Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey will wear No. 45, Canadian linebacker Lane Novak has moved to No. 48, Canadian defensive backs Ethan Ball, Josh Hagerty, and Enock Makonzo are now No. 29, No. 27, and No. 43, respectively, and American defensive backs Cam Allen, Trey Vaval, and Jaiden Woodbey are now No. 0, No. 23, and No. 26, respectively.

Corcoran, Novak, Makonzo, and Vaval are all on the active roster, while Hagerty is on the one-game injured list. Munier-Bailey, Ball, Allen, and Woodbey are on the practice roster.

The Blue Bombers will open their regular season on Thursday, June 12 against the B.C. Lions.