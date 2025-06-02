Why the Montreal Alouettes released veteran running back Walter Fletcher

The Montreal Alouettes announced their final cuts ahead of the CFL season on Saturday with running back Walter Fletcher being the name that most stood out on the list.

When asked about the reasons that led to his release, general manager Danny Maciocia insisted the team’s three other running backs — Stevie Scott III, Travis Theis, and Sean Thomas-Erlington — simply outperformed him.

“It was a competition,” said Maciocia. “We decided to go with Scott, Theis, and nobody talks about him, but Thomas-Erlington. He had a very good camp and understands the playbook very well. The three are excellent blockers. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Fletcher seemed poised for the starting role again this year after recording 212 touches for 1,446 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2024. He took most of the starting reps during training camp and never seemed like the odd man out.

Pass protection was the most critical criteria for the decision — not the experience a veteran like Fletcher could have brought to first-time starter Davis Alexander.

“The blocking abilities were a huge factor,” said Maciocia. “It was the ultimate factor in the decision to take those three. The ones we chose also have a similar style — they can also get the hard yards on second down.”

Theis impressed even though he only arrived midway through the camp. Maciocia said he can also play fullback in addition to running back and punt returner. It made the decision to give him a roster spot even easier.

Head coach Jason Maas added that Thomas-Erlington’s excellent camp helped the coaching staff decide to cut Fletcher.

“Fletcher missed a little bit at practice, these guys didn’t miss,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, trust me. Sean had to factor in that more than anything.”

Thomas-Erlington didn’t only factor into the decision to let Fletcher go, he also took the first-team reps Monday afternoon ahead of Friday’s season opener. After practice, he told the media he’ll likely be the starter to begin the season.

“I was told by the coaching staff that the starting role will probably be mine this week,” he said. “It can change week by week. I see it as my role to lose. I have the opportunity to begin the season as the starter and show the example for the two rookies behind me.”

Theis also took some reps with the starters towards the end of practice, but based on the post-practice comments, it seems Montreal native Thomas-Erlington will get the first nod.

In related news, Scott III was limited at practice, but Maciocia said he will also be available for Friday.

The Alouettes (0-0) will host the Toronto Argonauts (0-0) on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.