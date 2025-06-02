Saskatchewan Roughriders release Bailey Flint from suspended list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Global punter Bailey Flint from their suspended list.

The six-foot-four, 210-pounder punted five times during the preseason for a net average of 33.0 yards. The native of Melbourne, Australia joined the team as a free agent in April.

Flint was Hamilton’s first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft. He played collegiately at the University of Toledo where he punted 209 times for a gross average of 40.3 yards. He played eight games with the Tiger-Cats in 2023 before being suspended due to personal reasons. He punted 52 times for a net average of 36.8 yards that year.

Global punter Joe Couch, who made Saskatchewan’s practice roster, punted six times during the preseason for a net average of 40.3 yards. Canadian punter Dawson Hodge had one attempt for 41.0 net yards, though he wasn’t retained during final cuts.

The Roughriders (0-0) will open the regular-season on Thursday, June 5 when they host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-0) at Mosaic Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.