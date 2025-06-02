Montreal Carabins, Laval Rouge et Or lead U Sports with 14 players in CFL

3Down Staff
The Université de Montréal and Université Laval are setting the pace with 14 alumni each on CFL rosters, as per a press release from McGill University.

Some of the CFL’s notable former Carabins include Winnipeg Blue Bombers strong-side linebacker Redha Kramdi, Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage, Edmonton Elks linebacker Michael Brodrique, Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo, and Montreal Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Meanwhile, the Rouge et Or have produced B.C. Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, Toronto Argonauts receiver Kevin Mital, B.C. Lions linebacker Adam Auclair, Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Shayne Gauthier, and B.C. Lions defensive back Christophe Beaulieu, among others.

These players make up some of the 39 RSEQ alumni currently on CFL rosters, making it the third-most represented U Sports conference in the league. The OUA leads the way with 65 players, followed by Canada West at 56 players. The AUS ranks last at 14 players.

The University of Calgary ranks third in the country with 12 CFL players, followed by the University of Alberta, the University of Guelph, the University of British Columbia, and Wilfrid Laurier University at 11. The University of Waterloo produced the lone U Sports quarterback in the CFL — Edmonton Elks starter Tre Ford.

All 27 U Sports programs have at least one player in the league.

Below are breakdowns of all 174 former U Sports players in the CFL by institution and position.

Breakdown by institution

UNIVERSITY TOTAL
Acadia 3
Alberta 11
Bishop’s 1
Calgary 12
Carleton 6
Concordia 4
Guelph 11
Wilfrid Laurier 11
Laval 14
Manitoba 4
McGill 3
McMaster 5
Montreal 14
Mount Allison 2
Ottawa 5
Queen’s 5
Regina 8
Saint Mary’s 5
Saskatchewan 10
Sherbrooke 4
St. Francis Xavier 3
Toronto 2
UBC 11
Waterloo 5
Western 9
Windsor 4
York 2
TOTAL 174

Breakdown by position

DB 36
OL 35
LB 27
DL 25
REC 23
RB 10
LS 7
K/P 5
FB 3
TE 2
QB 1
TOTAL: 174
