Montreal Alouettes release preseason standout Jordan Veasy

Just one day after initially making the active roster with the Montreal Alouettes, American receiver Jordan Veasy has been released by the team.

The six-foot-three, 221-pound target played in both of the team’s preseason games, catching five passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old native of Gadsden, Ala. signed with the team in May following NFL stints with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders, dressing for two regular-season games with Houston. He also had UFL stints with the Seattle Sea Dragons and San Antonio Brahmas.

Veasy finished his collegiate career at the University of California where he caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons.

The Alouettes (0-0) will open their regular-season on Friday, June 6 against the Toronto Argonauts (0-0) with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.