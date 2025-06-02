Corey Mace expects Jacob Brammer to start season-opener for Roughriders despite back problem

Good news, Saskatchewan Roughriders fans: the team’s banged up offensive line doesn’t appear to be losing yet another key player to injury.

American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer didn’t practice on Monday due to an issue with his back, which made him a limited participant on Sunday. Head coach Corey Mace indicated after practice that the injury isn’t serious and he’s expected to play on Thursday night when the Ottawa Redblacks visit Mosaic Stadium.

“We’re just being smart with it so (Brammer) can be available for game day,” Mace told the media on Monday. “It was just a little tweak yesterday.”

The six-foot-four, 301-pound native of Richmond, Texas played five regular-season games as a CFL rookie in 2024, including three starts at guard and two at tackle. The 26-year-old appears set to start at guard again this year after free-agent additions Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon suffered what will likely be season-ending injuries.

The Roughriders were also plagued by injuries along the offensive line in 2024 as Philip Blake, Ryan Sceviour, and Jermarcus Hardrick missed a combined 39 regular-season games. The team’s injury woes appear to have rolled over into 2025.

Other players who missed practice on Monday include fullback Albert Awachie, receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Tommy Nield, defensive lineman Charbel Dabire, and defensive backs Jaxon Ford and Kosi Onyeka.

Saskatchewan (0-0) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-0) on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.