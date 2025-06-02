Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma named U Sports male athlete of the year

Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma has been named the U Sports male athlete of the year.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound native of London, Ont. completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 40 times for 223 yards and six touchdowns while leading the Golden Hawks to an 11-1 record and a Vanier Cup appearance.

“We are so proud of the eight nominees this year. They are exceptional student-athletes and citizens,” said Canadian Athletic Foundation Board of Trustees chair Lois Mitchell in a statement. “Gage and Taylor had outstanding seasons, demonstrating their adaptability to any condition they have faced on the field of competition and in the classroom. They are excellent recipients of the Lois and Doug Mitchell Awards.”

Over four collegiate seasons, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards and 18 scores. In 2024, he won the Hec Crighton Trophy, was named the OUA’s Most Valuable Player, and earned first-team All-Canadian honours.

“On behalf of U Sports, congratulations to Gage and Taylor on winning the Lois and Doug Mitchell Awards,” said U Sports CEO Pierre Arsenault. “We had an exceptional group of nominees this year, with many national champions and athlete-of-the-year winners in their sports. To be recognized like this is a wonderful accomplishment for Gage and Taylor.”

The U Sports female athlete of the year is Gage Grassick, a basketball player from the University of Saskatchewan.

Elgersma is now a member of the Green Bay Packers.