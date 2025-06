Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the notable casualties from CFL cutdown day, breakout candidates for the 2025 season, 3DownNation’s power rankings for Week 1, Chad Kelly being cleared to practice, and the B.C. Lions surpassing 50,000 ticket sales for their home opener against the Edmonton Elks.

