3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders hamstrung by OL injuries entering Week 1

No, you don’t need to pinch yourself! Week 1 of the 2025 CFL season is finally upon us and so is the first edition of the 3DownNation power rankings.

It has been nearly four months since we last stacked the nine franchises coming out of free agency and opinions have changed a lot. Some offseason moves have aged like fine wine, while others have already soured badly. Surprise cuts, unfortunate injuries, and head-scratching suspensions have all altered the Canadian football landscape before the first pigskin has been officially kicked.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings — or in this case the post-free agency rankings — are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Montreal Alouettes (2)

The Alouettes will commence the Davis Alexander era on top of our rankings, as our voters seem unshaken by a rough preseason outing from the team’s starters. Jason Maas must be equally confident in his group as he swung the axe on some proven commodities on cutdown day, parting ways with running back Walter Fletcher, right tackle Josh Donovan, and defensive back Bryce Cosby. Perhaps we can take Fletcher’s departure as an indication that Montreal will be taking full advantage of their new starting quarterback’s increased arm strength, as Austin Mack looks to return to his pre-NFL form and Tyson Philpot is expected to return from injury in the opener.

2) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4)

Zach Collaros didn’t answer his phone so Chris Streveler will have to answer the bell in the season-opener, but a one-game suspension to Winnipeg’s two-time Most Oustanding Player quarterback doesn’t appear to have softened belief in them. In fact, it seems that our contributors have only become more certain of the Bombers’ inevitability throughout the preseason. The healthy return of Dalton Schoen is an underrated storyline entering Week 1 and as long as Brady Oliveira is in the backfield, this team will have a shot to make a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance at home.

3) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

Saskatchewan looked like the most stable franchise in the CFL this offseason and was positioning itself as the new team to beat in the West, but now we don’t know if Trevor Harris will be able to stay upright. Devastating long-term injuries to Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon in training camp have already taxed the Riders’ offensive line depth, with fans wary of future casualties at what has been a snakebitten position. Corey Mace’s defence can hold down the fort but they’ll need to establish a running game more than ever, something that relies heavily on a leaner A.J. Ouellette returning to form.

4) Toronto Argonauts (6)

The defending champions lost a significant number of key players this offseason but they have been bumped back up the rankings because one very big one will be available earlier than most expected. Franchise quarterback Chad Kelly has been cleared for practice after breaking his leg in the East Final and could be an option to start in Week 1, though Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle is ready if he can’t. Whoever is under centre won’t have reigning East Division all-star Ka’Deem Carey beside them after his surprise release, but the Argos are extremely high on the young tandem of Deonta McMahon and Miyan ‘Chop’ Williams at running back.

5) Ottawa Redblacks (3)

It’s hard to put a finger on exactly why some of our voters have started to fade Ottawa. Maybe they expected more young blood in the secondary or maybe they just got tired after a very, um, vocal offseason from Eugene Lewis — we’ll never know. It doesn’t change the fact that the Redblacks are loaded with exciting offensive talent, which should position quarterback Dru Brown as an early favourite to win Most Outstanding Player. The last time four 1,000-yard receivers took to the field in the nation’s capital, it resulted in a Grey Cup. They could well replicate with some combination of Lewis, Justin Hardy, Kalil Pimpleton, Bralon Addison, and rookie Keelan White.

6) Edmonton Elks (5)

Ownership and a sub-section of the Edmonton fanbase may be desperate to return to the 1980s, but at least the team has embraced change when it comes to personnel. No team added more talent — both in terms of players and coaches — this offseason than the Elks, but championships aren’t won in the legal tampering period. A star-studded defence still has to gel under a first-time coordinator in J.C. Sherritt and free-wheeling quarterback Tre Ford has to prove he can adapt to Jordan Maksymic’s highly regimented system — or vice-versa.

7) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7)

Statistically, Bo Levi Mitchell was in a class of his own among quarterbacks last year and the Ticats have only beefed up their offence since. Star free-agent pickup Kenny Lawler showing some early chemistry with the gunslinger is particularly exciting but we all know that moving the ball wasn’t what held the team back in 2024. Defensive coordinator Brent Monson hopes Julian Howsare can provide a viable pass rush and DaShaun Amos can tighten up the back end, while second-overall CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk may have earned himself some early minutes at linebacker.

8) B.C. Lions (8)

There is no need to overcomplicate things here: the B.C. Lions will live and die based on the play of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke. The team has bet big on the NFL cast-off recapturing his sensational 2022 form under new head coach Buck Pierce and a perfect quarter of play in the preseason bodes well for that, but our contributors are still trying to short the market. B.C. already has major concerns along the offensive line, with injuries to Anu Una, David Foucault, and Tyler Packer potentially forcing them to start four Americans in Week 1. Meanwhile, not a lot has been done to address a defence that was painfully easy to march on last season.

9) Calgary Stampeders (9)

The Stampeders have full confidence that a ‘pissed off’ Vernon Adams Jr. can change the organization’s culture and return them to relevance, but our voters aren’t so sure. Even with the return of Folarin Orimolade providing a potent addition to the pass rush, Calgary’s defence has major question marks all over the field. There is also an overwhelming sense that Dave Dickenson is in his last gasps as head coach and will need a playoff win at minimum to save his job, which is the type of tension that can hang over a team like a cloud no matter how much you placate them with hot breakfasts.