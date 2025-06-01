Winnipeg Blue Bombers release 24, including receiver Myron Mitchell

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced their final cuts following the conclusion of training camp.

Among those released was American receiver Myron Mitchell, who dressed for four regular-season games last season. The six-foot-one, 175-pound native of Jasper, Ala. didn’t register any statistics in 2024 but received playing time with the starting lineup during the preseason this year, making five receptions for 38 yards.

The rest of Winnipeg’s releases include: Canadian receivers Nick Adair, AK Gassama, and Nic Kwemo; American receivers Reggie Brown, Bryson Daughtry, Jaylen Hall, Keilahn Harris, and David Wallis; Canadian offensive lineman Alexis Levesque-Gallant; American offensive linemen Christophe Atkinson and Aidan Hemphill; American defensive linemen Devo Bridges, Marquise Lawson-Greenwood, Kevin Pointer, Phillip Webb, and Brandon Wright; American defensive backs Isaiah Avery, Latavious Brini, Russell Dandy, Tay Gowan, and Dexter Lawson Jr.; Canadian long snapper Ian Leroux; and Global punter James Evans.

The Blue Bombers also added the following players to the practice roster: American running back Quinton Cooley; Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb; American receivers Kody Case and Reggie White Jr.; Canadian offensive lineman Ethan Vibert; American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury; American defensive lineman Jay Person; Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey; Canadian defensive back Ethan Ball; and American defensive backs Cam Allen and Jaiden Woodbey.

Winnipeg swept its two preseason meetings with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The team will have a bye this upcoming week before opening the regular season against the B.C. Lions on Thursday, June 12 at Princess Auto Stadium.