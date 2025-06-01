Toronto Argonauts release veterans Cameron Dukes, Ciante Evans among training camp cuts

The Toronto Argonauts have released 18 players following the conclusion of training camp, including veteran quarterback Cameron Dukes and veteran defensive back Ciante Evans.

Dukes produced a 4-5 win-loss record in nine starts with the Argonauts last season in place of a suspended Chad Kelly. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing 57 times for 321 yards and four scores.

The 26-year-old native of Shepherdsville, Ky. originally signed with the Double Blue ahead of the 2023 season. He dressed for 18 games as a CFL rookie, completing 65 percent of his passes for 760 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 35 times for 126 yards and eight scores.

Evans played for the B.C. Lions last season, recording 31 defensive tackles and two interceptions over 13 regular-season games, making 11 starts at field-side cornerback and two starts at field-side halfback.

The 32-year-old native of Fort Worth, Tex. has been in the CFL since 2015 when he joined the Calgary Stampeders. He spent four seasons with the team, earning two All-West Division selections, one All-CFL selection, and winning one Grey Cup. He has since had two stints with the Montreal Alouettes, winning a Grey Cup in 2023, and spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In total, the five-foot-eleven, 195-pound defender has made 281 defensive tackles, 19 interceptions, and three forced fumbles over 106 regular-season CFL games.

The rest of Toronto’s cuts include American running backs Kevin Brown and Ka’Deem Carey; Canadian running back Joey Zorn; American receivers Dontay Demus, Shane Hooks, and Marquis McClain; Canadian offensive lineman Jas Khaira; American offensive lineman Justin Redd; American defensive lineman Deshawn McCarthy; Global defensive lineman Baptiste Pollier; Canadian linebacker Ryan Collins; American linebacker Charles Brown Jr.; American defensive backs Bryce Hampton, Jai Nunn-Liddell, and Will Sunderland; and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves.

The Argonauts also added eleven players to the practice roster, including American running back Jyran Mitchell; American receivers Dorian Anderson and Calvin Turner; Canadian offensive lineman Anim Dankwah; American offensive lineman Hampton Ergle; American defensive linemen Brevin Allen, Da’Marcus Johnson, and Greg Reaves; Canadian linebacker Stephen Smith; American defensive back Delonte Hood; and Global kicker Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada.

Toronto also added American defensive lineman Andre Carter and American linebacker Jarrett Martin to the suspended list. Canadian defensive back Istvan Assibo-Dadzie was placed on the retired list, indicating that he is returning to school.

The Argonauts start their 2025 regular season on the road against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 6.