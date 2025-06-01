Toronto Argonauts release all-star running back Ka’Deem Carey: sources

The Toronto Argonauts have released veteran running back Ka’Deem Carey among the team’s final roster cuts, per sources.

The five-foot-nine, 215-pound back started all 18 regular season games with the Argos in 2024. He rushed 191 times for 1,060 yards, 5.5 per carry, with seven touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 356 yards and one TD.

The 32-year-old rushed nine times for 43 yards in the East Semi-Final, 12 times for 92 yards in the East Final and 15 times for 79 yards with one touchdown in the 111th Grey Cup. It was the first season in his CFL career he played every game — 21 regular season and playoff contests combined.

Toronto inked Carey to a one-year contract extension in February, which included a $20,000 signing bonus. However, Deonta McMahon has continued to develop while rookies Miyan Williams and Jyran Butler emerged in training camp and the preseason which made him expendable.

Carey was selected in the fourth round, 117th overall during the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent parts of four seasons in the Windy City and earned over $2.2 million USD then came over the border to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

The Tucson, AZ native has played 62 CFL games, rushing 683 times for 3,915 yards, 5.7 per carry, with 26 touchdowns. He has 127 receptions for 1,088 yards with two touchdowns.

Carey has two Grey Cup rings, two West Division all-star nods, one CFL all-star selection and one East Division all-star nomination in his career.

All nine CFL teams had to make their final roster cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31. The Argonauts start their 2025 regular season on the road against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 6.