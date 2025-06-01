Hamilton Tiger-Cats release Canadian receiver Luther Hakunavanhu, 23 others

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released 24 players as part of their final roster cuts, including Canadian receiver Luther Hakunavanhu.

The six-foot-four, 198-pound target hauled in nine receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns last season, his first in Hamilton. He was limited to just eight games due to a head injury which saw him carted off the field under scary circumstances in Week 11.

The Calgary Stampeders originally selected Hakunavanhu in the fifth round of the 2021 CFL Draft out of York University. In 43 career CFL games, the 28-year-old has caught 66 passes for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The other players released by the Tiger-Cats were American quarterback Gavin Hardison; Canadian tight end Bruno Labelle; American tight end Camren McDonald; American receivers Isaiah Zuber, O.J. Hiliare, Matt Landers, Tre’Shaun Harrison, and Phillip Brooks; Canadian offensive linemen Felix Despins and John Kourtis; American offensive lineman Preston Wilson; Canadian defensive lineman Nate Martey; American defensive linemen Tyshun Render and Thomas Gore; American linebackers D.Q. Thomas and Jason Johnson; Canadian defensive backs Ronan Horrall and Jake Nitychoruk; American defensive backs Cameron Lockridge, Qwuantrezz Knight, and Kendarius Smith; Canadian kicker Eric Maximiuk; and Global punter Josh Green.

Additionally, Hamilton has placed 10 players on the practice roster to start the season. They are American running back Treshaun Ward; Canadian receiver Keaton Bruggeling; American receiver Josh Johnson; Canadian offensive lineman Jakub Szott; American offensive lineman Brayden Swartout; Canadian defensive linemen Kyle Samson and Ty Anderson; American defensive lineman Philip Ossai; American linebacker Kyler Fisher; and American defensive back Zamari Walton.

The Ticats split their preseason series with the Toronto Argonauts one game apiece. They will open the 2025 regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.