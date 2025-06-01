Edmonton Elks release former all-star receiver Alexander Hollins: sources

The Edmonton Elks have released American receiver Alexander Hollins among final CFL roster cuts, per sources.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the team in April. He was released by the B.C. Lions prior to an offseason roster bonus and successfully grieved the move as an arbiter ruled his $75,000 bonus had to be paid in full.

There was mutual interest in Hollins returning to the Lions under a renegotiated contract but the two sides could not come to an agreement, which allowed him to go to Edmonton with his offseason payout remaining as dead money on B.C.’s salary cap.

Hollins recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns in 2024, though he struggled at times with drops. The Yazoo City, Miss. native earned West Division all-star honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

Over 38 career CFL games, the six-foot, 170-pound target has registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Prior to coming north, he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards. He earned approximately $387,000 USD while in the NFL.