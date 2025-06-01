Edmonton Elks release 27, including veteran DB Marcus Lewis

The Edmonton Elks have released 27 players following the conclusion of training camp, including veteran American defensive back Marcus Lewis.

The 28-year-old native of Washington, D.C. played 11 games last season and made eight starts, recording 19 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one interception. Over three CFL seasons with Ottawa and Edmonton, Lewis has recorded 62 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and five interceptions.

The rest of Edmonton’s cuts include American running backs DeWayne McBride and Artavis Pierce; Canadian fullback Jacob Plamondon; Canadian receivers Kolby Hurford and Jackson Tachinski; American receivers Alexander Hollins, JJ Laap, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint; Canadian offensive linemen Daniel Hocevar and Domenico Piazza; American offensive linemen Cole Birdow, Clayton Bradley, Wyatt Hansen, and Grant Smith; Canadian defensive lineman Reece Martin; American defensive linemen Shakel Brown, Quincy Ledet Jr., Charles Looes, and Luquay Washington Jr.; American linebackers Clayton Isbell and Brock Mogensen; Canadian defensive backs Jerrell Cummings and Romeo Nash; American defensive backs Demetries Ford and Roterius Torrence; and American kicker Bradyn Narveson.

The Elks have also placed 11 players on the practice roster, including: Canadian running back Isaiah Knight; Canadian fullback Bradley Hladik; Canadian receiver Tyson Middlemost; American receivers Jalon Calhoun and Kearis Jackson; Canadian offensive lineman Jaxon Morkin; American offensive lineman Greg Eiland; American defensive backs Kenny Logan Jr. and JJ Ross; Global linebacker Alex Raich; and Canadian defensive lineman Francis Bemiy.

Additionally, quarterback Will McElvain was placed on the suspended list.

Edmonton will open the regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the B.C. Lions.