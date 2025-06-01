Calgary Stampeders release 20, including QB Logan Bonner

The Calgary Stampeders have completed their final post-training camp cuts with American quarterback Logan Bonner getting the axe.

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Rowlett, Texas dressed for 17 regular-season games over two seasons with the Red and White, largely in a backup role. He started one game in 2024 and completed 21-of-36 passes for 284 yards and five interceptions.

For his career, the 27-year-old has connected on 29-of-50 attempts for 378 passing yards and five picks. He has yet to throw a CFL touchdown or record a rushing stat.

Among Calgary’s other releases were: American running back Tiyon Evans Jr.; American receivers Josh Ali, Cam Echols, Joseph Ngata, and Terrell Vaughn; American offensive linemen William Barnes and T.J. Sessions; Canadian defensive lineman Kail Dava; American defensive linemen Dashaun Mallory and Alex Nobles; American linebacker Trey Kiser; Canadian defensive backs Daniel Amoako and Dolani Robinson; American defensive backs Darren Evans, Cyrus Fagan, Jeremy Lucien, Deshawn Pace, and Shon Stephens; and Canadian long snapper Jason MacGougan.

The Stampeders placed eleven players on the practice roster, including Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas; American receivers Daylen Baldwin and Kaylon Horton; American offensive lineman Preston Nichols; American defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr.; Canadian linebacker Nicky Farinaccio; American linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi; American defensive backs Marloshawn Franklin Jr. and Anthony Johnson Jr.; Global kicker Jordan Noyes; and Global punter Mark Vassett.

Calgary placed Canadian offensive lineman Matt Stokman, Canadian defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer, and Canadian defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon on the retired list as they’ll return to U Sports in the fall.

The Stampeders also added Global receiver Tommy Wilson to the practice roster. The five-foot-eleven, 196-pound native of Leeds, G.B. caught 49 passes for 784 yards and nine touchdowns over 10 games for the Potsdam Royals in 2024.