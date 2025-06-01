Calgary Stampeders release 20, including QB Logan Bonner

By
3Down Staff
-
Photo: Larry MacDougal/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders have completed their final post-training camp cuts with American quarterback Logan Bonner getting the axe.

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Rowlett, Texas dressed for 17 regular-season games over two seasons with the Red and White, largely in a backup role. He started one game in 2024 and completed 21-of-36 passes for 284 yards and five interceptions.

For his career, the 27-year-old has connected on 29-of-50 attempts for 378 passing yards and five picks. He has yet to throw a CFL touchdown or record a rushing stat.

Among Calgary’s other releases were: American running back Tiyon Evans Jr.; American receivers Josh Ali, Cam Echols, Joseph Ngata, and Terrell Vaughn; American offensive linemen William Barnes and T.J. Sessions; Canadian defensive lineman Kail Dava; American defensive linemen Dashaun Mallory and Alex Nobles; American linebacker Trey Kiser; Canadian defensive backs Daniel Amoako and Dolani Robinson; American defensive backs Darren Evans, Cyrus Fagan, Jeremy Lucien, Deshawn Pace, and Shon Stephens; and Canadian long snapper Jason MacGougan.

The Stampeders placed eleven players on the practice roster, including Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas; American receivers Daylen Baldwin and Kaylon Horton; American offensive lineman Preston Nichols; American defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr.; Canadian linebacker Nicky Farinaccio; American linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi; American defensive backs Marloshawn Franklin Jr. and Anthony Johnson Jr.; Global kicker Jordan Noyes; and Global punter Mark Vassett.

Calgary placed Canadian offensive lineman Matt Stokman, Canadian defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer, and Canadian defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon on the retired list as they’ll return to U Sports in the fall.

The Stampeders also added Global receiver Tommy Wilson to the practice roster. The five-foot-eleven, 196-pound native of Leeds, G.B. caught 49 passes for 784 yards and nine touchdowns over 10 games for the Potsdam Royals in 2024.

3Down Staff
3Down Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR