B.C. Lions release 16, including Simon Fraser standout Rysen John

The B.C. Lions have announced their final training camp cuts, releasing 16 players including Canadian receiver Rysen John.

The six-foot-seven, 220-pound target spent the past two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, making four catches for 19 yards over 17 regular-season games. John was originally a third-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft but spent the first three years of his professional career in the NFL as a member of the New York Giants and Chicago Bears at tight end. He didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

The native of Surrey, B.C. dominated at Simon Fraser University, making 132 catches for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named the program’s offensive MVP as a senior after leading the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in receptions (53), receiving yards (861), and touchdowns (10).

B.C.’s full list of cuts includes American running back Jordan Terrell; American receivers Rashard Davis, Jared Gipson, Hayden Hatten, Juwan Manigo, and Preston Smith; Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron; American offensive lineman M.J. Ale; American defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko; American linebacker Mike Smith Jr.; American defensive backs Johnny Dixon, Tanner Moku, Jordan Perryman, and A.J. Uzodinma; and Global kicker Mark McNamee.

The Lions have also added 11 players to the practice roster, including American running back Deshaun Fenwick; Canadian receiver Ezechiel Tieide; American receiver Seven McGee; Canadian offensive lineman Alex Berwick; American offensive lineman Tyran Hunt; American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons; American linebacker Devin Richardson; American defensive backs Travian Blaylock and Jaylin Williams; Canadian long snapper Cam Foran; and Global punter Ross Bolger.

The Lions will open the regular season at home against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 7.