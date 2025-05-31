Ottawa Redblacks release former NFL running back Jaylen Samuels, 20 others

The Ottawa Redblacks have released 21 players ahead of the CFL’s final roster cutdown, including former NFL running back Jaylen Samuels.

The six-foot, 225-pound Samuels most recently suited up for the Houston Texans in 2021, but spent over three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2018 through 2020. He appeared in 42 games for the team, rushing 131 times for 459 yards and one touchdown, while catching 82 passes for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

The 28-year-old earned over $2.4 million USD while in the NFL.

During four seasons with NC State University, Samuels rushed for 1,081 yards and 28 touchdowns, recorded 194 catches for 1,827 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also returning 12 kicks for 230 yards. The Charlotte, NC native earned First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honours as an all-purpose player in 2017.

Also released by the team were the following players: American receivers Maurice Ffrench, Sam Schnee, and Lincoln Victor; Canadian receivers Darius Simmons and Raidan Thorne; American offensive linemen Aaron Frost and Daniel Keys; American defensive linemen Ronheen Bingham, Jake Heimlicher, Deshawn Holt, and Jason Williams; American linebacker Micah Cretsinger; American defensive backs Shakur Brown, Woo Governor, Gavin Heslop, Craig James, and Kenyon Reed; Canadian long snapper Desmond Pelto; Global punter Callum Eddings; and American punter Noah Gettman.

The Redblacks placed 11 players on their practice roster to begin the season. Those included American running back Elijah Collins; American receivers Ayir Asante, Latreal Jones, and Andre Miller; Canadian receiver Ethan Jordan; American offensive lineman Eric Miller; Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore; Canadian defensive lineman Muftah Ageli; American defensive lineman Chase McGowan; American linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley, and Canadian defensive back King Ambers.

All nine CFL teams are required to cut down their rosters by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31. The Redblacs will open the season on Thursday, June 5 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.