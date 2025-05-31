Nathan Rourke’s perfect game overshadows B.C. Lions’ preseason loss to Elks (& 10 other thoughts)

The B.C. Lions gave up a last-second touchdown to succumb to the Edmonton Elks by a score of 20-19 on Friday night, finishing the preseason winless. However, a return to form from one player in limited action left the franchise — and its fans — feeling like they won at Commonwealth.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Nothing less than perfect

Lions fans can finally unclench their jaws, drop their shoulders, and exhale. Nathan Rourke is still the player we thought he was.

This offseason provided plenty of positive signs that the Canadian phenom was poised for a resurgence but hesitancy remained. That won’t fully go away until the real bullets start flying next week but Friday provided reassuring proof of concept of what he’ll look like in Buck Pierce’s offence.

To say Rourke was surgical in his two series at the helm would be an understatement. He looked in complete command on every snap, going a perfect eight-for-eight for 84 yards passing and leading the team to two field goals. You couldn’t even knock him for a failure to finish, as the Lions were only forced to kick because of a failed running play and a blown protection at the end of each series.

Every preseason stat line has to be presented with the exhibition caveat, but it can’t be ignored that Rourke looked this good against Edmonton’s star-studded starting defence while primarily throwing to backup receivers. Aside from him tossing a touchdown on every throw and turning the pigskin into solid gold when he touched it, this was the best possible performance that the Lions could have hoped for from their franchise pivot.

No timing like the present

As positive as Rourke’s performance was, I have some questions about how the Lions chose to deploy their roster in the preseason. Typically, teams use one preseason game to exclusively showcase their rookies and backups, while reserving a portion of the other to fine-tune their starting lineup. In theory, this was supposed to be the latter for B.C. but many of the team’s stars biggest stars didn’t make the trip.

Receivers Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis, and Ayden Eberhardt, running back James Butler, cornerbacks Garry Peters and Jalon Edwards-Cooper, and defensive end Mathieu Betts are among the notable names to finish the preseason without playing a single snap. Defensive veterans waiting to see the field until Week 1 doesn’t bother me, but I’m not a fan of the offensive weapons being left out.

Now is the time of year when offences have to develop timing and chemistry, so much of which can’t be properly honed in a practice scenario. While the Lions have many players returning, they didn’t play well together last year and are learning a brand-new offensive system. That seems like the exact scenario where preseason reps could be most beneficial.

Nobody in their right mind would advocate for those established stars playing more than a few series, but I would suggest that Rourke learning how Justin McInnis paces his routes might be a better use of his time than working on chemistry with a guy who played in the Mexican league last year. If the starting unit comes out slow next week, Pierce may regret this particular strategy.

Once lucky, twice screwed

For the second time this preseason, an injury suffered to the starting right guard on the opening drive was one of the most consequential storylines.

Two weeks after Anu Una escaped with just a high-ankle sprain after a scare in Victoria, his veteran replacement David Foucault won’t be so lucky. The 36-year-old was rolled up on in the middle of a pile when Nick Anderson fired downhill to stop Jordan Terrell for a loss on the cusp of the red zone and went down like a ton of brick. Teammates immediately indicated that urgent medical attention was required and the CFL+ stream went on hiatus for several minutes before he was finally carted off the field on a stretcher.

The Lions declined to provide any update on Foucault post-game other than to say it was a leg injury, but the seriousness with which the incident was handled and the time it took to treat would both suggest something was broken. At his age, that could have massive ramifications for his career and, at least in the short term, it will put the Lions in a bind up front.

Both Una and Tyler Packer, who also did not play in this game, are expected to be listed on the injury report entering next week. If neither is ready to go, that leaves Andrew Peirson as the only proven Canadian player capable of starting at guard. As for a sixth man, fifth-round project Dre Doiron and seventh-round flyer Alex Berwick are the only other Canadians on the roster and weren’t exactly viewed as plug-and-play contributors in the draft process.

The Lions did get some good news on the offensive line with right tackle Dejon Allen taking meaningful snaps after missing a large portion of camp with back spasms, but their depth is lacking. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pluck a body off the scrap heap once the final cuts come in.

Double vision

The preseason can be an especially challenging time for play-by-play announcers and the CFL stats crew as the volume of players dressed lends itself to some bizarre scenarios and unique numbering. You won’t find a better example of that than a Javon Leake punt return in the second quarter, which came to an end after just four yards thanks to a hellacious special teams tackle.

It was pretty clear to me live that the blow was delivered by American linebacker Jeremy Lewis, who jumped away celebrating. However, the box score immediately awarded it to long-snapper Kyle Nelson, which I assumed was a replacement error caused by both players wearing the number 47. The replay soon proved me wrong though, as video evidence showed that while Lewis finished the hit violently, it was Nelson who made initial contact. That is to say that two guys wearing the same number and playing for the same team were at the point of contact on the same play.

Even when they weren’t both on the field, the CFL’s stats system — when it wasn’t crashing — continued to erroneously credit Nelson for Lewis’ contributions for the rest of the game, which is a shame because of how many there were. The East Carolina product exploded into the backfield for a couple of fantastic tackles for loss in the second half, and read Cody Fajardo’s eyes like a magazine at the dentist’s office for a beautiful interception in the third quarter.

Lewis also stripped Elks receiver J.J. Laap at the goal line and ran 109 yards for a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter, only to have the referees rule that forward progress was stopped. Given how exhausted he was after that run, the rookie was probably hoping that the other 47 would come off the bench and tag in to finish the play.

Both the depth chart and their initial usage suggest the Lions entered this game higher on both Mike Smith Jr. and Devin Richardson at linebacker, but I don’t know how you can justify leaving Lewis off the final roster. He flashed every time he saw the field in preseason and offers a far more versatile skillset thanks to his edge-rushing experience.

D-minus

With the exception of Lewis’ statement plays, I came away largely underwhelmed by the defence as a whole.

Betts and Peters are both top 10 defenders in this league and were watching the game from their couches, so I’ll wait a week before panicking. It is also hard to assess a unit running nothing but base packages. With that said, Edmonton’s first-team offence moved the ball at will in the early going.

Justin Rankin took advantage of a blown run fit for a 17-yard gain on their first play from scrimmage and Tre Ford’s mobility seemed to make everyone flat-footed in the secondary. That left tons of open space for easy passes to Steven Dunbar and Zach Mathis, setting up a Rankin score. Ronald Kent Jr. did intercept a Ford deep ball at the goal line late in the second drive, but that felt more like an unforced error from a QB floating it into double coverage than a defensive victory.

The team tightened up some going into the second half and none of the box score stats look overly concerning, but there were too many callbacks to the issues that plagued the Leos in 2024. Nobody looked dangerous rushing the passer without the benefit of blitzes, the coverage was generally soft, and they got outmatched physically when the chips were down. It seemed too easy for the Elks to punch in the winning score at the end, even with A.J. Uzodinma hanging all over Jalon Calhoun.

The starting secondary remains a massive question mark and I’m not sure this game provided any more clarity. Indiana’s Jaylin Williams was the standout working with the second team, delivering two big hits and showing some gumption to stand up Laap at the goal line. Only time will tell if it’s enough to make the team.

Also on the positive side, Micah Awe demonstrated some of the downhill pop the Lions sought him out for, making five tackles. He’s still limited in coverage though and looked like he was all alone at times beside Ben Hladik, who seems like a ghost of the player fans fell in love with in 2023. Josh Woods simply can’t get healthy soon enough.

Must be the spuds

If there is one rookie player to bet on making an impact this year, it would be Jermaine Jackson.

Unlike the first preseason game, the Idaho receiver didn’t handle any return duties but dazzled with the starting offence all the same, making four catches for 47 yards. That included a 21-yard high ball over the middle from Rourke that the five-foot-seven speedster had to jump for with Royce Metchie bearing down, as well as a low pass from Chase Brice that he plucked off the turf.

Whether as a specialist or a starter, Jackson has to be on the opening-day roster. However, despite his strong outing, he did not lead the team in receiving on Friday. That distinction went to his former Vandals teammate Hayden Hatten, who snagged three receptions for 62 yards in the later stages of the game.

Hatten was actually more productive than Jackson in college but isn’t as athletically gifted. I still love his upside as a bigger-bodied CFL possession slot and, after leaving Victoria with a blank statsheet, he showed some of that in his last audition. That still might not be enough to make the team, but at least the greatest one-two punch to ever grace the Kibbie Dome got to go out on a high note.

Nickel and diming

Among the most disappointing aspects of the starting defence’s performance was the forgettable play of free-agent signee Deontai Williams, who the team experimented with in the nickel spot.

The six-foot, 205-pounder has the size and physicality that you want from that position but didn’t look comfortable, getting exploited on a few early Edmonton passes. I like newcomer Tyler Coyle better in that role, though he was also responsible for a large bust when Kaion Julien-Grant got behind him in coverage.

As an aside, I will continue to use the Lions’ preferred terminology of “nickel” to refer to the strong-side linebacker spot, but I absolutely hate that wording. I understand the ease of transitioning it from the American game for new athletes and the desire to identify that spot as a defensive back, but it just doesn’t make sense in Canada. A nickel is called that because he is the fifth DB but a traditional CFL secondary has six players in it. Whoever wins the job should be called the dime-back, because he’s more than a nickel.

Adapt or die

It seems like the Lions have officially decided to move Riley Pickett away from the long-snapper position and make him a permanent fullback, with veteran Kyle Nelson and rookie Cam Foran vying for the specialist job. I’m not sure that’s how I’d deploy my resources but I will never not be in awe of the Sask Army Knife for his ability to find ways to extend his career.

Drafted as a defensive lineman, teaching himself to snap entering year two was just the first stage of the journey. A year later, he embraced suddenly being thrown on offence for the first time in his life and has clearly made strides over the offseason. Look no further than how comfortable he looked while catching two passes for 27 yards in Edmonton — a stunning feat considering his entire high school, university, and pro resume to this point included just one catch for eight yards.

“The more you can do” is a common refrain this time of year and Pickett has made it his life’s motto.

It’s not that deep

Statistically, the Lions’ backup quarterbacks fared well in this game. Chase Brice completed eight-of-10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown acrobatically hauled in by Preston Smith. After being demoted to third-stringer, Jeremiah Masoli connected on seven-of-11 throws for 88 yards. But despite those respectable results, the B.C. offence never looked particularly dangerous when they were at the helm. That doesn’t fill you with confidence considering their experience levels and the backups they were going against.

I believe this team has the best quarterback in the league but I think you can argue that it has the worst QB depth. Brice is three years into his career with limited game experience and no elite traits to hang his hat on. Masoli has earned all the respect in the world, but he’s fading fast. With Garrett Schrader jettisoned in rookie camp and recent signee Hank Bachmeier cut after a week on the job, both earned their position on the team with no viable challengers.

Every season rides on the health of the starting quarterback, but the Lions could be truly done and dusted if Rourke misses any length of time. The failure to address that reality might be their undoing.

Short change

On that note, my biggest concern entering Week 1 is how the team plans to handle short yardage.

Given the make-up of their roster, it seems like it will be Rourke taking the plunges and he’s damn good at that. The problem is that means exposing your most valuable asset — and only path to a winning season — to dozens of unnecessary hits. That should fill every fan with a sense of existential dread but there are no great alternatives.

David Mackie has retired and you aren’t going to teach a converted defensive lineman how to take snaps in his place. Masoli is too old and injury-prone to be an option. Brice could handle it in theory, but his two attempts on Friday resulted in a fumble and a stuff at the line. Unless the team really thinks outside the box, it’s Rourke or nothing at all.

The Next Episode

The Lions now have until 10:00 p.m. PST on Saturday to make their final cuts, creating some agonizing decisions. They don’t necessarily have to get down to an even 45-man roster as the one-game injured list can be used to stash some extra bodies, but the team doesn’t have a lot of cap room to play with. You can expect about two dozen aspiring athletes to be handed their walking papers.

Once the 2025 squad has been set, the team will turn their attention to a rematch with Edmonton — this time with actual stakes. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the home opener on Saturday, June 7 and you can expect a sellout to welcome Snoop Dogg to Vancouver — and the Leos back from Kamloops.