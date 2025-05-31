Montreal Alouettes release running back Walter Fletcher, 19 others

The Montreal Alouettes have released 20 players ahead of the CFL’s cutdown deadline, including incumbent starting running back Walter Fletcher.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound native of Columbia, Md. carried the ball 141 times for 764 yards and four touchdowns over 17 regular season games last season. He also caught 71 passes for 682 yards and three scores.

Fletcher was signed to a two-year contract in December which included a $17,500 signing bonus. He will now be replaced in the backfield by Stevie Scott III and rookie Travis Theis.

The 28-year-old was traded to Montreal in 2022 after spending one season with Edmonton. He helped the club win the Grey Cup in 2023 as a backup to William Stanback before taking on the full-time starting role in 2024.

Through 49 career CFL games, Fletcher has rushed 351 times for 1,818 yards with five touchdowns. He has also made 145 receptions for 1,388 yards and five scores.

Also cut by the Alouettes were the following players: Canadian quarterback Jonathan Sénécal; Canadian running back Tanner Nelmes; Canadian receiver Kaseem Ferdinand; American receivers Tyjon Lindsey, Phil Lutz, and Jose Barbon; American offensive linemen Vincent Munlin Jr., Hunter Poncius, and Josh Donovan; American defensive linemen Latrell Jean and Willington Previlon; American linebackers Trezmen Marshall, Christian McFarland, and Tre Thomas; American defensive backs DeShawn Gaddie Jr., Bryce Cosby, Darion McKenzie, and Jason Prophete; and Canadian kicker Philippe Boyer.

Sénécal was the Alouettes’ seventh-round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft. He won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2023 as the quarterback of the Université de Montréal Carabins, leading the team to a Vanier Cup victory.

Donovan first joined the Alouettes practice roster in 2023 and started 17 games at right tackle for the team last season. The six-foot-six, 330-pound offensive tackle played in 27 games and made 18 starts over four seasons at the University of Arizona.

Cosby dressed for all 18 games as a rookie in 2024, seeing action at halfback and strong-side linebacker. He recorded 55 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack, and two interceptions with the team.

The team also placed four Canadian draft picks on the retired list, retaining their rights as they return to school. That list includes receiver Isaac Gaillardetz, linebackers Gabriel Lessard and Riley MacLeod, and defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve.

13 players were named to the Alouettes’ practice roster to start the season. Those included Canadian receiver Daniel Oladejo; American receiver Jalen Wayne; American offensive linemen Des Holmes and Ed Montilus; Global offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili; American defensive linemen M.J. Sherman and Kori Roberson Jr.; American linebacker K.D. Davis; American defensive backs Don Callis and Robert Kennedy; Canadian defensive back Vincent Delisle; Global kicker Joshua Hutley; and Global punter Joshua Sloan.

All nine CFL teams are required to complete their roster cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31. The Alouettes will open their season on Friday, June 6 when they host the Toronto Argonauts.