Montreal Alouettes backups beat Redblacks, answer questions for coaching staff (& five other thoughts)

The Montreal Alouettes headed to Ottawa on Friday night to conclude their preseason with the B and C team dressed while the starters watched them from a distance. After last week’s deceiving performance, the players responded nicely, winning 24-16. Below are my thoughts on the game.

Evans answers, Morgan up and down

Over the last week, the biggest story of Als training camp has been quarterback James Morgan. Head coach Jason Maas said he has never seen a player prepare like Morgan. He stays after practice for over 30 minutes and works with the youngest receivers to get them up to speed with the playbook. He made significant progress in the offseason and came prepared for the camp.

It put pressure on Caleb Evans, who was returning to the lineup after a season-ending knee injury he suffered last year. He needed to prove that he hadn’t lost his mobility and could still create rhythm with the offence. Without saying his job was in jeopardy, his performance was important for Saturday’s final decisions.

Evans answered the bell with a solid performance. He finished eight-of-eleven for 111 yards passing and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in only a quarter of action. He showed he hasn’t lost his mobility as he escaped the pocket for a 12-yard touchdown run. He went through his reads quickly and consistently found open receivers in Ottawa’s defensive backfield.

Morgan had almost the rest of the game to prove himself. There was a combination of good and bad as he finished 12-of-19 for 126 yards and a touchdown pass. He missed a couple of throws during the game, but his receivers let him down on several occasions as well. Jose Barbon and Tyjon Lindsey dropped some catches that could have extended drives and gave more rhythm to the offence.

His best drive came in the third quarter, where he capped it off with a great pass to standout Jordan Veasy for a 15-yard touchdown.

Although final decisions will be made Saturday night, Morgan doesn’t seem to have performed enough to take Evans spot in the lineup. However, he might be interesting for other teams looking for a third-string quarterback.

Jordan Veasy and Travis Theis make things interesting

Jordan Veasy has been a standout at camp this year. Used sporadically last week, the receiver had a fair shot this time and didn’t miss his opportunity. He made four catches for 63 yards and a great grab for the touchdown. At 29 years old, he did everything he could to earn at least a spot in the practice roster. If that happens, it might push Jose Barbon out of Montreal. Barbon, a standout of last year’s camp, played two games with the Als and spent the rest of the season on the practice roster.

Running back Travis Theis earned the Player of the Game award for Friday’s game, and it’s fully deserved. Even though he arrived midway through the training camp, he has made his presence felt on special teams with explosive returns and offence with powerful runs. He isn’t the biggest at five-foot-eleven, but he is highly physical and quick, two qualities that fit Jason Maas’ schemes. However, I’m not sure there’s a spot for him.

Walter Fletcher and Sean Thomas-Erlington are the two projected running backs for the Als, with Stevie Scott III most likely having a spot on the practice squad. Scott III showed again his abilities out of the backfield on Friday night with some key catches. He played despite a nagging knee injury.

Defensive line battles till the end

Over the last few seasons, the biggest issue with the Als’ defence has been the lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Danny Maciocia has done a great job finding new talent for the 2025 edition, adding Joshua Archibald in free agency and three new players that impressed in the pursuit of a backup spot in the defensive line: defensive ends Byron Vaughns and M.J. Sherman and defensive tackle Willington Previlon.

Vaughns had the chance to start both preseason games, and he made a good impression in both. On Friday night, he used his power to get to Ottawa’s quarterbacks Matthew Shiltz and Dustin Crum. He didn’t record a sack, but his presence was felt.

The same could be said about Previlon. He won his one-on-one battles throughout Friday’s game. He offered shifty moves to the offensive linemen and found ways to get quickly to the quarterbacks used. With Mustafa Johnson still out for the foreseeable future, it could open a spot for Previlon.

M.J. Sherman has been in big games, having played in Georgia’s two National Championships in 2021 and 2022. He knows what it takes to succeed and has translated his game well into CFL football. Although he only recorded two tackles, including one on special teams, he made his present felt in the backfield when he had the chance.

Two first picks deliver

Tiger Shanks and Nate Beauchemin were the first two players selected by the Alouettes in the 2025 CFL Draft. Shanks had his first start and didn’t look out of place, playing effectively at right tackle and guard. He could be the team’s sixth lineman.

Nate Beauchemin was selected in the second round. The defensive back’s versatility has impressed since the beginning of the camp. He started the game at strong-side linebacker, one of the hardest positions to play, before moving further into the secondary. He did well with a fumble recovered and some hard tackles. He might be a good tool to use on special occasions this season like Geoffrey Cantin-Arku became last year.

What’s next?

The Alouettes will finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 31. The team will then start preparing for the regular-season opener against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 6. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.