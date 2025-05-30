Redblacks, Alouettes preseason game delayed due to severe thunderstorm warning in Ottawa

Friday’s preseason game between the Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes has been delayed due to a severe thunderstorm warning around TD Place.

The two teams were originally scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. EST. That has now been pushed to 7:54 p.m. EST following the delay.

“A shelter in place is currently in effect at TD Place due to inclement weather, delaying the start of tonight’s game,” the Redblacks said in a statement earlier on Friday. “Updates will be sent out when provided.”

According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm is set to arrive in the Ottawa area which will be capable of producing strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and toonie-sized hail.

“Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail,” the agency said in a separate statement. “Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

CFL games cannot be played if there are lightning strikes within 10 kilometres of the playing surface. In the regular season, any game delayed by three hours or more can be cancelled. It is unclear what standard is applied for preseason, where there are no standing implications.