Preseason watchlist: eight rookies to know in Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The final week of the 2025 CFL preseason will get underway at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts meet at Alumni Stadium in Guelph.

Having met already clashed last week, both teams will be offering more run to their rookies in this game. It will serve as the final audition for new players before final cuts are due at 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday. The challenge for CFL fans is figuring out in advance who they should have their eyes on.

Whether you are watching from the stadium or on CFL+, 3DownNation is teeing up every preseason game with a handful of rookies you should know. The only rule: those with CFL game experience need not apply. As this is the second game, you can click here to view last week’s watchlist and gain double the insight.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Toronto Argonauts

QB Tucker Horn, Trinity University (A)

A Division III standout with a nearly 6:1 career touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio, Horn impressed in his first CFL action last week. The six-foot-one, 195-pound signal caller made sound decisions and fit the ball into some tight windows, throwing for 172 yards and a major. That level of performance has put Cameron Dukes’ status as third-stringer in jeopardy and a repeat could result in last year’s opening-day starter getting cut.

REC Shane Hooks, Auburn University (A)

An imposing six-foot-four, 191-pound target, Hooks failed to make the Edmonton Elks last year but has been Toronto’s best rookie receiver in camp. He caught three passes for 48 yards in the first preseason game, showing the long-armed mismatch that was productive at Jackson State before struggling with Auburn. There are shades of Damonte Coxie in his game and the Argos know firsthand just how fruitful that skillset can be in the CFL.

DE Brevin Allen, Campbell University (A)

Allen will have been with the Argos less than three days come kickoff and is buried at the very bottom of the depth chart, but you don’t bring in a player of his calibre unless you plan to give him some run. Campbell’s all-time leader in sacks was also the first player in school history to play in the NFL, suiting up in a pair of games for the Chargers. The six-foot-three, 265-pound pass rusher has impressive reach thanks to his 34-inch arms and the raw strength to win with power, which could give him inside versatility in the CFL.

OL Anim Dankwah, Howard University (N)

There aren’t many six-foot-eight, 350-pound blockers that find their way to the CFL and fewer still that prove mobile enough to stay, but the Argos hope their 2024 sixth-round pick can be the exception. Dankwah’s imposing mass and 35-inch arms earned him multiple NFL opportunities, but not every CFL team felt the Brampton product was a top prospect due to his struggles in space. If he can silence those doubts in preseason, he could become a critical piece in Toronto’s plans to start a Canadian at tackle.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

REC Isaiah Wooden, Southern Utah University (A)

It looks like Wooden has established himself as the front-runner to be the Ticats’ next return man but it’s no surprise to see him winning that race — he just might be the fastest player in the CFL. The five-foot-nine, 170-pound deep threat ran a reported 4.38 forty-yard dash at his pro day in 2024 and could be lethal with a five-yard halo around him. Wooden had a brief stint with the B.C. Lions last year but balked at their plan to stick him on the practice roster, which should be Hamilton’s gain.

DE Philip Ossai, University of North Alabama (A)

Hamilton needs to find contributors along the defensive line and Ossai has a physical profile that could be attractive. The six-foot, 258-pounder was a relentless chasedown player at North Alabama and has 4.7 speed that should allow him to contribute on special teams. Though his sack production was never eye-popping, Ossai has some end to his game and fits the mold of shorter defensive ends that are finding CFL success.

REC O.J. Hiliare, Bowling Green State University (A)

Hamilton is loaded at the receiver position but some of the plays that Hiliare made at Bowling Green were good enough to stand-out among any group. The six-foot, 185-pound target was a highlight reel playmaker lacking consistency but should have a leg up on his competitors now that he’s been with the Ticats since last year’s practice roster expansion. After catching one pass for 20 yards last week, you can expect more thrown his way with a starting assignment in this one.

DB Qwuantrezz Knight, University of California-Los Angeles (A)

It’s hard to miss anybody rocking the double zero and Knight made himself stick out further last week, recording a team-high four defensive tackles and adding another on special teams. The former second-team All-PAC 12 selection is a natural nickel who constantly finds himself around the football and has shown some juice as a blitzer. The battle between him and Quavian White, who was highlighted last week, for a roster spot should be intense.