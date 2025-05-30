Preseason watchlist: eight rookies to know in Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The final week of the 2025 CFL preseason will continue on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Both teams are expected to deploy inexperienced lineups for their second exhibition meeting, giving a bevy of rookies one last chance to impress before final cuts are due at 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday. The challenge for CFL fans is figuring out in advance who they should have their eyes on — especially with Winnipeg notorious for fudging their depth charts at this time of year.

Whether you are watching from the stadium or on CFL+, 3DownNation is teeing up every preseason game with a handful of rookies you should know. The only rule: those with CFL game experience need not apply. Click here to view the watchlist from the first preseason game and gain double the insight.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

OL Daniel Johnson, Purdue University (N)

Corey Mace’s pick for the most improved player of training camp, Johnson started last week at right tackle and will take the first reps at left guard in this game. That should give you a pretty good indication of his importance to a team that is now virtually devoid of Canadian offensive line depth due to a slew of injuries. The development of the Riders’ 2024 fifth-round pick after a year on the practice roster could be their only saving grace.

LB Braxton Hill, University of Montana (A)

A former Buck Buchanan Award finalist as one of the top defensive players in the FCS, Hill was a dominant force for the Griz and has a motor that just won’t quit. That would bode well for making most rosters but the Riders have an existing special teamer in Aubrey Miller Jr. who continues to impress. After cutting his teeth on the practice roster since last September, the six-foot-two, 225-pound defender has one last chance to impress and will need to improve on his three total tackles from last week to make a compelling case.

DB Phalen Sanford, University of Nebraska (A)

Sanford getting the start at boundary halfback in this game bears special significance, as he only started five games in his entire college career. The five-foot-11, 195-pound defender was an NAIA heptathlete before walking on with the Cornhuskers and developing into a special teams demon. Saskatchewan sees an exceptional athlete who can carve out a similar role in the CFL, but he needs to prove that he has equivalent value on defence if he wants to crack the roster.

REC D’Sean Mimbs, University of Regina (N)

The Riders’ 2024 sixth-round pick is back for a second training camp and it is now or never for him to make the roster. The son of three-time CFL all-star Robert Mimbs could provide valuable depth for a team that looks ready to start three Canadian receivers, but he’s got plenty of established names in front of him and a couple of players from the 2025 class — Daniel Wiebe and Brayden Misseri — nipping at his heels. Because he offers limited special teams value, the six-foot, 188-pound target will need a bigger offensive performance than the three catches for 21 yards he had last week.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

DB Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois University (A)

A lockdown All-American cornerback for Eastern Illinois, Dandy’s 4.47 speed and 39-inch vertical puts him in the upper echelon of CFL athletes at that position. There are always jobs to be had in the Bombers’ secondary and the five-foot-11, 181-pound cover man was active last week with three tackles. He should get a long look on the boundary side, especially with Trey Vaval handling some return duties.

RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty University (A)

There may be no more fruitless pursuit than that of an American running back trying to crack Winnipeg’s lineup, but luckily eight other teams get to watch the tape as well. Cooley undeniably flashed last week, rushing for 36 yards on five carries and catching two passes for 36 more. The five-foot-seven, 210-pound bowling ball is a challenge to bring down and could earn himself a job somewhere with a repeat performance.

DB Cam Allen, Purdue University (A)

Allen has developed a cult following ever since Winnipeg play-by-play voice Derek Taylor began affectionately referring to him as the team’s future Most Outstanding Rookie. He did nothing to discount that prediction with an interception and a knockdown last week, proving the playmaking knack that saw him pick off 13 passes with the Boilermakers. The six-foot-one, 195-pound defender is listed as the third-string safety right now but the Bombers’ preseason depth charts can never be trusted.

QB Chase Artopoeus, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (A)

Extended or not, it’s no secret that the Bombers need to find a viable long-term heir to Zach Collaros, something they lost when Dru Brown left last year. It is still early but they may have found one worth developing in Artopoeus, who has already leap-frogged Terry Wilson on the depth chart after going five-of-six for 43 yards in his CFL debut. The six-foot-one, 195-pound pivot isn’t afraid to put some zip on the ball and has some mobility to his game despite playing primarily from the pocket — two good traits for a CFL quarterback.