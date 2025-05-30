CFL investment in amateur football tops $4.5 million, 11,000 hours in 2024

The Canadian Football League and its nine franchises gave back to amateur football in a big way last season, investing $4,518,900 in grassroots initiatives, programs and projects in 2024.

Additionally, teams to a hands-on approach by spending 11,457 hours in the community, including 1,023 school visits and 2,019 separate player appearances. In total, an estimated 84,000 youth were impacted by these interactions.

“Football brings Canadians together,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Providing infrastructure and resources allows football to thrive in our country. And when football thrives, it encourages life skills in the players, such as teamwork, leadership, resilience and accountability. Most of all, it is just so much fun!”

“An investment in our game is an investment in Canadians and our communities.”

A list of key initiatives by all CFL stakeholders can be seen below.

CFL LEAGUE OFFICE

The Women in Football and Diversity in Football internship programs

$40,000 raised through OK Tire’s Touchdowns for Communities program

The Officiating Academy to train new officials

The U Sports Quarterback Internship program in training camp

East and West Passing Showcases for high school, CJFL, and U Sports athletes

​Continued partnerships with Physical and Health Education Canada for education resources

Continued financial support for the U Sports East-West Bowl and Football Canada

MONTREAL

Involvement in 50 charitable initiatives

Participation of three coaches as presenters at Football Quebec’s Annual Coaching Clinic

320 youth participants at Flag Football Day

$115,000 raised for amateur football through two charity hockey games in Chicoutimi and Trois-Rivières

OTTAWA

Hosted eight Redblacks Community Practices with players as guest coaches

Helped host the annual Akwesasne Football Clinic with 70 Indigenous youth taking part

Hosted Tyke Tussle mini-tournament at TD Place

TORONTO

Argos’ Equipment Bank recertified and loaned more than 200 helmets to GTA schools

continuation of Argos Flag Football programming with Malton Neighbourhood Services

$50,000 grant to the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association

HAMILTON

hosted 150 youth at Hamilton Stadium for Play It Forward Day

Unique gameday experiences and opportunities provided to Indigenous youth through Play It Forward program

FirstOn the Field Flag Football program welcomes hundreds of youth to Hamilton Stadium

WINNIPEG

Over 800 participants in the W Football Academy for both contact and non-contact skills development

provided all equipment for the Girls High School Flag Football League, supporting over 300 participants at 28 schools

The Winnipeg Youth Football Club provides after-school transport, coach-led programming, and post-practice meals to inner-city youth

SASKATCHEWAN

Supported the North Sask Football Jamboree, bringing together youth teams from across the province

Introduced football to non-traditional communities and demographics through the Grow the Game initiative

Supports local leagues by providing equipment, organizing clinics, nurturing skill development and more.

CALGARY

500 youth took part in Jr Stamps Camp, coached by the team’s rookies.

Football 101 program sees players travel to schools across the city during the offseason

EDMONTON

Supports 29 Girls- and 43 Boys-teams in the Edmonton Elks Junior High Flag Football League

Visited various communities around the city, surprising fans at local Tim Hortons restaurants, before leading skills and drills sessions for minor football associations

BC