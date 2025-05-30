CFL investment in amateur football tops $4.5 million, 11,000 hours in 2024

The Canadian Football League and its nine franchises gave back to amateur football in a big way last season, investing $4,518,900 in grassroots initiatives, programs and projects in 2024.
Additionally, teams to a hands-on approach by spending 11,457 hours in the community, including 1,023 school visits and 2,019 separate player appearances. In total, an estimated 84,000 youth were impacted by these interactions.
“Football brings Canadians together,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Providing infrastructure and resources allows football to thrive in our country. And when football thrives, it encourages life skills in the players, such as teamwork, leadership, resilience and accountability. Most of all, it is just so much fun!”
“An investment in our game is an investment in Canadians and our communities.”
A list of key initiatives by all CFL stakeholders can be seen below.
CFL LEAGUE OFFICE
- The Women in Football and Diversity in Football internship programs
- $40,000 raised through OK Tire’s Touchdowns for Communities program
- The Officiating Academy to train new officials
- The U Sports Quarterback Internship program in training camp
- East and West Passing Showcases for high school, CJFL, and U Sports athletes
- Continued partnerships with Physical and Health Education Canada for education resources
- Continued financial support for the U Sports East-West Bowl and Football Canada
MONTREAL
- Involvement in 50 charitable initiatives
- Participation of three coaches as presenters at Football Quebec’s Annual Coaching Clinic
- 320 youth participants at Flag Football Day
- $115,000 raised for amateur football through two charity hockey games in Chicoutimi and Trois-Rivières
OTTAWA
- Hosted eight Redblacks Community Practices with players as guest coaches
- Helped host the annual Akwesasne Football Clinic with 70 Indigenous youth taking part
- Hosted Tyke Tussle mini-tournament at TD Place
TORONTO
- Argos’ Equipment Bank recertified and loaned more than 200 helmets to GTA schools
- continuation of Argos Flag Football programming with Malton Neighbourhood Services
- $50,000 grant to the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association
HAMILTON
- hosted 150 youth at Hamilton Stadium for Play It Forward Day
- Unique gameday experiences and opportunities provided to Indigenous youth through Play It Forward program
- FirstOn the Field Flag Football program welcomes hundreds of youth to Hamilton Stadium
WINNIPEG
- Over 800 participants in the W Football Academy for both contact and non-contact skills development
- provided all equipment for the Girls High School Flag Football League, supporting over 300 participants at 28 schools
- The Winnipeg Youth Football Club provides after-school transport, coach-led programming, and post-practice meals to inner-city youth
SASKATCHEWAN
- Supported the North Sask Football Jamboree, bringing together youth teams from across the province
- Introduced football to non-traditional communities and demographics through the Grow the Game initiative
- Supports local leagues by providing equipment, organizing clinics, nurturing skill development and more.
CALGARY
- 500 youth took part in Jr Stamps Camp, coached by the team’s rookies.
- Football 101 program sees players travel to schools across the city during the offseason
EDMONTON
- Supports 29 Girls- and 43 Boys-teams in the Edmonton Elks Junior High Flag Football League
- Visited various communities around the city, surprising fans at local Tim Hortons restaurants, before leading skills and drills sessions for minor football associations
BC
- Hosted two clinics for new Women’s Flag program, coaching women and girls aged 12 and up
- Lions coaches presented at the BC High School Football coaches clinic