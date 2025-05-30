Calgary Stampeders release receiver Cam Echols ahead of CFL cutdown deadline

The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Cam Echols ahead of the CFL’s official cutdown deadline, sources confirmed to 3DownNation.

The 30-year-old pass catcher appeared in 12 games for the Stampeders in 2024, catching 31 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 12 punts for 109 yards and eight kickoffs for 181 yards.

Echols joined the team after a successful stint with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, where he caught 26 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns and returned 32 kickoffs for 935 yards and one major. He previously spent time with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but did not make the active roster for either team.

Prior to his professional career, Echols played college football at Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, and Texas Christian University, where he also participated on the track team. In 46 NCAA contests, he caught 81 passes for 973 yards and five touchdowns, adding one punt return major. He was a second-team All-American for track in 2014 and won the Big 12 title for indoor long jump in 2015.

All CFL teams are required to make their final roster cuts before 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31. The Stampeders will open their regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.