B.C. Lions surpass 50,000 tickets sold for home-opener featuring Snoop Dogg

The B.C. Lions are approaching a sellout for their 2025 home opener, which will feature a pre-game concert from rap icon Snoop Dogg.

On Friday, the team announced that they had surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for the event, nearing the franchise record set in 2025.

“Snoop Dogg is a global icon and it’s exciting to see the entire province and beyond get behind the 2025 Concert Kickoff,” Lions’ president Duane Vienneau said in a statement.

“Last year’s home opener sold out and it’s clear we’re on track for another one well in advance of June 7. We’ll continue to hold amazing seats for new season ticket holders in the Lower Bowl, as we know our Season Ticket base is the foundation of our organization.”

This marks the fourth straight year the Lions have had a high-profile musical act perform at their home opener, helping spike attendance. OneRepublic drew a crowd of 34,082 in 2022, LL Cool J garnered 33,103 fans in 2023, and 50 Cent almost sold out the stadium with an audience of 53,788 in 2024. That set a new franchise record for a home opener crowd.

B.C.’s attendance has increased by 31.9 percent since 2022 as the team averaged crowds of 26,883 last season, its best figure since 2014.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognizable names in the history of hip hop, selling over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide. His smash hit single “Drop It Like It’s Hot” reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts in 2004 with other top ten singles including “Gin and Juice,” “Beautiful,” “Sensual Seduction,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Bad Decisions,” and “What’s My Name?”

In 2018, Snoop Dogg was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. He has received 17 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

The 53-year-old native of Long Beach, Calif. will take to the stage on Saturday, June 7. The Lions kick off against the Edmonton Elks at 10:00 p.m. EST.