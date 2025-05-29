Veteran QB Matthew Shiltz gets start in Ottawa Redblacks’ final preseason game

The Ottawa Redblacks will rest the majority of their starters on Friday for their second preseason clash with the Montreal Alouettes, handing the reins to backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz.

The 32-year-old veteran signed with the Redblacks in free agency following stops with the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Calgary Stampeders. He appeared in the team’s first preseason game, completing eight-of-11 passes for 72 yards.

Shiltz has thrown for 4,795 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in the CFL, while also rushing 115 times for 758 yards and five scores. Fellow quarterbacks Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams are also expected to see significant reps in the battle for the third-string job.

Few projected starters will remain in the lineup for this game. Notable names dressing include offensive lineman Jacob Ruby, as well as linebackers Davion Taylor and Frankie Griffin. With the exception of safety, all jobs remain open in the secondary and Gavin Heslop, Robert Priester, Deandre Lamont, C.J. Coldon, and Bennett Williams will audition with the first team.

The Redblacks will kick off against the Alouettes at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.