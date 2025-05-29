Second-overall CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk to start in Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ last preseason game

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are fielding an inexperienced starting lineup for their final preseason game, getting an extra-long look at young players including a key draft pick.

Devin Veresuk, the second-overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, will get the start at middle linebacker. The Canadian prospect impressed in his preseason debut last week, making four defensive tackles and adding a highlight-reel takedown on special teams.

Veresuk rose up CFL draft boards following an exceptional performance at the University at Buffalo pro day where he recorded a 36-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, 4.47-second forty-yard dash, 4.47-second short shuttle, and 7.19-second three-cone drill. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

The 23-year-old was a standout at the University of Windsor where he recorded 199 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 22 collegiate games with the Lancers. He was twice named second-team All-OUA.

Taylor Powell will get the start at quarterback with few other established names expected to play. Other recognizable starters include right tackle Jordan Murray, receivers Luther Hakunavanhu and Brendan O’Leary-Orange, cornerback Jonathan Moxey, and halfback Destin Talbert.

The Ticats will face the Toronto Argonauts at Alumni Stadium in Guelph on Friday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.