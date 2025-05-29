Saskatchewan Roughriders name QB Jake Maier starter for final preseason game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have named Jake Maier the starter for their final preseason game.

Maier was acquired via trade from the Calgary Stampeders earlier this offseason, before signing a new deal with the team. He saw significant minutes in the first preseason game, completing eight-of-13 passes for 80 yards and one interception.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 66 career CFL games, all with the Stampeders, and has been the starter since mid-way through the 2022 season. He finished his tenure in Calgary having thrown for 11,685 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

Fellow backups Jack Coan and Tommy Stevens are both expected to see reps for the Riders. Starter Trevor Harris is not expected to dress.

Saskatchewan will be rolling with an intriguing mix of experience and new blood for the exhibition contest. Projected starters Micah Johnson, Mike Rose, and DeMarcus Fields will all play on the defensive side, as will established offensive names in KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Trevon Tate, Zach Fry, and Jacob Brammer.

The Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.