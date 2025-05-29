QB Caleb Evans returns from knee injury in Montreal Alouettes’ preseason finale

The Montreal Alouettes will field a pared-down roster for their final preseason game, led by a familiar face at quarterback.

Veteran third-stringer Caleb Evans will get the start in his first game back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last year. Neither starter Davis Alexander nor backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson are expected to play.

Evans began the 2024 season as the Alouettes’ primary backup behind Cody Fajardo before eventually being bumped down the depth chart in favour of Alexander. He remained the team’s primary short-yardage option before suffering his injury while playing in relief of Alexander in August.

In 52 career games, the 26-year-old has thrown for 3,460 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while running for another 943 yards and 31 scores. This could be a critical game for his future in Montreal, as James Morgan will also see rep under centre and has reportedly impressed in training camp. Canadian draft pick Jonathan Senecal will also play.

The Alouettes will visit the Ottawa Redblacks at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.