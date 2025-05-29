Edmonton Elks debuting potent free-agent lineup in final preseason game

The Edmonton Elks will proudly display the fruits of their offseason labour for the first time during their preseason finale on Friday.

All told, eight prized free-agent acquisitions will make their debuts in — or returns to — Green and Gold against the B.C. Lions. They include safety Royce Metchie, cornerback Tyrell Ford, defensive ends Robbie Smith and Brandon Barlow, defensive tackle Jake Ceresna, receivers Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kaion Julien-Grant, and centre David Beard.

Halfbacks Emmanuel Rugamba and Kobe Williams already suited up for the team last week, as did right guard Gregor MacKellar, quarterback Cody Fajardo, and punter Cody Grace. The only key additions not expected to play are defensive tackle Jared Brinkman and receiver Alexander Hollins.

Canadian QB Tre Ford will lead the new-look Elks against the Lions at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.