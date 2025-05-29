Dalton Schoen to make 2025 preseason debut for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Roughriders

Dalton Schoen will take the field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL early last season when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers play their preseason finale on Friday.

The 28-year-old started training camp on injured reserve but was activated on Tuesday, May 20. He did not dress for Winnipeg’s preseason debut on Saturday, May 24.

The native of Overland Park, Kan. made 14 catches for 159 yards in a little over two games last year, suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. The Blue Bombers missed him badly as the team’s passing game finished eighth league-wide after placing second the previous season.

Schoen was dominant over his first two CFL seasons, making 151 catches for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns over 34 regular-season games. He earned back-to-back All-CFL selections while winning Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

The Blue Bombers will not dress a handful of veteran players for Friday’s preseason finale, including star running back Brady Oliveira, defensive linemen Willie Jefferson, Jake Thomas, and James Vaughters, linebackers Kyrie Wilson and Tony Jones, and defensive backs Terrell Bonds, Deatrick Nichols, and Evan Holm.

Canadian receivers Nic Demski Gavin Cobb will dress after missing last week’s preseason game, while offensive lineman Eric Lofton, defensive backs Josh Hagerty, Jake Kelly, and Enock Makonzo, and return specialist Peyton Logan remain out.

Chris Streveler is listed as the starting quarterback ahead of Zach Collaros, rookie Chase Artopoeus, and second-year Terry Wilson. Collaros started last week’s preseason game and completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 93 yards in the first quarter. Streveler threw for 49 yards in relief, followed by Terry Wilson (72 yards) and Artopoeus (43 yards). None of the quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass or interception.

Kendall Randolph will start at right tackle in place of Lofton, who remains out due to injury. Micah Vanterpool will start at left guard, a spot with an ongoing position battle, ahead of Canadian veterans Gabe Wallace and Tui Eli. Eli started last week’s preseason game against Saskatchewan before shifting to centre.

Marquise Bridges will start at field-side cornerback for the second straight preseason game. The 28-year-old native of Minneapolis, Minn. made one start last year and also filled a depth role at strong-side linebacker, recording seven defensive tackles and one forced fumble over eight games.

High-priced free-agent addition Dillon Mitchell is listed as the third-string boundary receiver behind Keric Wheatfall and Jaylen Hall. The former Edmonton Elks standout made only one catch last week, drawing speculation that he could be on the bubble when roster cutdowns take place on Saturday.

Friday’s preseason game between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan will take place at Mosaic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. EDT.