B.C. Lions to start QB Nathan Rourke, no star receivers in preseason finale

The B.C. Lions will give Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke the start on Friday for the second time this preseason but leave most of his offensive weapons at home.

Rourke took just four snaps in the Lions’ preseason opener as a nod to his hometown crowd in Victoria, but should see more action in this game being the team’s projected starting offensive line. However, most of his top targets will not be present with receivers Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher, and Ayden Eberhardt all left off the roster. Running back James Butler also will not play.

Stanley Berryhill and Jevon Cottoy are the only projected starters currently expected to play in the receiving corps. Jared Gipson, Jermaine Jackson, and Juwan Manigo make up the remainder of the first team, with Jordan Terrell in the backfield.

Defensively, the team is fielding mostly experienced players save for in the secondary. Free agent signee Deontai Williams will get a look at nickel, while rookies Johnny Dixon and Robert Carter Jr. start alongside returnees Ronald Kent Jr., Jordan Perryman, and Cristophe Beaulieu on the backend.

The Lions will visit the Edmonton Elks for the final game of the 2025 preseason on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.