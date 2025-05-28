Toronto Argonauts release veteran CFL DB Quincy Mauger, sign one

The Toronto Argonauts have released American defensive back Quincy Mauger.

The 30-year-old played eight regular-season games for the team last season, making six starts at strong-side linebacker. He recorded 29 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and one sack.

The six-foot, 206-pound native of Marietta, Ga. spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the B.C. Lions. He played 26 regular-season games with the team and tallied 65 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts also signed American defensive linebacker Brevin Allen and released American defensive back Lawrence Johnson.

Allen was most recently a member of the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, though he was also previously with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots. The 24-year-old was an award-winner at Campbell University, an FCS program located in Buies Creek, N.C., where he recorded 148 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Johnson played collegiately at Missouri State University, seeing action in 55 games over seven seasons. He recorded 283 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, 22 knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, earning first-team All-Conference honours in 2022.

The St. Louis, Mo. native signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but was released as part of final cuts in training camp.