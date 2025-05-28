Team Canada unveils men’s flag football team roster, including former NFL player Antony Auclair

Canada’s Senior Men’s National Flag Football Team has set its roster following a national ID camp, which includes former NFL tight end Antony Auclair.

The six-foot-six, 256-pound native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que. retired from professional football last year after six seasons in the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

The 32-year-old made 15 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown over 56 career NFL regular-season games, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. He played collegiately at Laval Université where he won the Vanier Cup in 2016. His younger brother, Adam, plays linebacker for the B.C. Lions.

“I want to thank all the players who were part of the identification process throughout the season. The depth of talent across the country made for some very difficult decisions following last week’s camp,” said head coach Paul LaPolice in a statement.

“We could not be more excited about the 12 athletes named to the final roster and the 4 alternates selected to represent Canada. We look forward to building a professional environment that supports their continued growth and prepares them to compete at the highest levels of international flag football.”

The team will enter international competition with the goal of qualifying for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif.

“It’s an exciting time for Football Canada to announce this team after months of identification and evaluation. This process has shown us just how many talented athletes we have in this country,” said Football Canada director of high performance Katie Miyazaki.

“Selecting and evaluating athletes is never easy, but we believe in the process we’ve developed and followed to build this roster. Coach LaPolice and his staff have done an outstanding job fostering a professional and supportive environment where our athletes can continue to grow, and we’re confident that will translate into success on the international stage.”

Below is the full roster listed alphabetically by last name.

Jeanslee Alexis (REC) – Laval, Québec

Antony Auclair (REC) – Québec City, Québec

Guillaume Beland (CB) – Montreal, Ontario

Jean-Sébastien Belisle (CB) – Trois-Rivières, Ontario

Émile Chênevert (HB) – Québec City, Québec

James Drysdale (REC) – Terrebonne, Québec

Maxym Lavallée (HB) – Québec City, Québec

Michael O’Connor (QB) – Ottawa, Ontario

Philippe Pharand (RUSH) – Montreal, Québec

Trivel Pinto (REC) – Langley, British Columbia

François Rocheleau (REC) – Montréal, Québec

Keyshawn Upshaw (DB) – Ottawa, Ontario

Alternates