Montreal Alouettes sign one, cut one

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian kicker Philippe Boyer and released American receiver Omarion Dollison.

Boyer was named an RSEQ all-star and a second-team U Sports All-Canadian this past season after connecting on 91 percent of his field goal attempts with the Université de Montréal Carabins. The 25-year-old also punts, averaging 42.7 yards per attempt in 2025.

Dollison spent the last two seasons at James Madison University where he caught 38 passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He previously spent three years at the University of South Florida where he recorded 60 receptions for 666 yards and one score.

The Alouettes will close out their preseason on Friday, May 30 against the Ottawa Redblacks.