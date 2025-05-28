Hamilton Tiger-Cats cut recently-added RB Khalan Griffin

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American running back Khalan Griffin one week after he joined the roster.

The five-foot-ten, 205-pound native of Tyler, Texas spent the past three seasons at Lamar University, an NCAA Division I program located in Beaumont, Texas. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection rushed 504 times for 2,600 yards, made 23 catches for 193 yards, and 19 total touchdowns over 33 games.

Griffin started his collegiate career at Rice University where he played 17 games, rushing 186 times for 649 yards, making four catches for 65 yards, and scoring two touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats will finish out their preseason on Friday, May 20 when they visit the Toronto Argonauts at Alumni Stadium in Guelph.