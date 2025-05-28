Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring back Canadian OL John Kourtis

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought back Canadian offensive lineman John Kourtis.

The 25-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. was with the team early-on in training camp before being released on May 16.

The six-foot-four, 307-pound blocker was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. He returned to the Huskies in 2024 for his final year of U Sports eligibility.

Prior to his time at the University of Saskatchewan, Kourtis appeared in 34 games at the University of Liberty.