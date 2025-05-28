Edmonton Elks sign former NFL kicker Brayden Narveson, release one

The Edmonton Elks have signed American kicker Brayden Narveson and released Canadian kicker Campbell Fair.

Narveson played seven regular-season NFL games in 2024 as a member of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, making 12-of-18 field goal attempts. His longest successful field goal came from a distance of 47 yards. He also averaged 64 yards on 38 kickoffs and went 18-of-18 on extra points.

The 25-year-old native of Scottsdale, Ariz. played collegiately at Iowa State University, Western Kentucky University, and North Carolina State University. In total, he made 71-of-91 field goal attempts and 196-of-196 extra point attempts over 57 collegiate games. Narveson was named second-team All-Conference USA in 2020 and 2021.

Fair was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He attended training camp with the team and made a 36-yard field goal in preseason action but was later released. He has since spent time on practice rosters in Saskatchewan and Edmonton.

The native of Carrying Place, Ont. played four collegiate seasons at the University of Ottawa and was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2022. He made 48-of-68 career field goal attempts and punted 98 times for a 37.7-yard average.