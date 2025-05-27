Toronto Argonauts sign former Edmonton Elks QB Jarret Doege

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Jarret Doege.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, suiting up for 20 games. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing eight times for 23 yards. Doege started one game for the Elks, a 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023.

The 27-year-old finished his collegiate career at Troy University in 2022 following stints at Bowling Green (2017-18) and West Virginia (2019-21). In total, he threw for 11,069 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions over 53 career collegiate games.

The native of Lubbock, Texas is younger brother of former CFL quarterback Seth Doege.

The Argonauts have also activated Canadian long snapper Adam Guillemette from the suspended list and released Global punter Jeremy Edwards.