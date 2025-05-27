Saskatchewan Roughriders to wear obsidian uniforms twice in 2025

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are officially bringing their obsidian uniforms back for two regular-season games in 2025.

The team will wear the popular alternates on Friday, July 11 when they host the Calgary Stampeders and Friday, October 10 when they host the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan unveiled the alternates uniforms last season, which received positive feedback from fans. The team wore the jerseys twice during the regular season and again for the West Semi-Final, a 28-19 win over the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.

As per tradition, the Roughriders will wear their retro alternates for the Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, August 31. On Saturday, June 28, the team will wear the specialty kisiskâciwan logo on their helmets against the B.C. Lions.

For the club’s other six home games, including Friday’s preseason finale against the Blue Bombers, the team will wear their regular home uniforms.