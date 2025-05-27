Saskatchewan Roughriders confirm three-time All-CFL OL Sean McEwen has torn ACL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will likely be without the services of Canadian offensive lineman Sean McEwen for the entire 2025 season as he’s suffered a torn ACL, head coach Corey Mace confirmed on Tuesday.

“He ended up dealing with an ACL. It’s unfortunate, but he had a healthy surgery yesterday,” Mace told Dave Thomas on Tuesday. The head coach had previously indicated that the injury would force the 31-year-old centre to be “out a while.”

The six-foot-one, 295-pound native of Calgary, Alta. joined Saskatchewan as a free agent in February after playing 132 career regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders.

A first-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Calgary, McEwen is a three-time All-CFL selection, a three-time All-West Division selection, and one-time All-East Division selection.

Saskatchewan started Zack Fry at centre for their preseason opener against Winnipeg this past weekend. The former second-round pick out of Western University has dressed for 16 career games with the Roughriders and made six starts at guard in 2024.

The Roughriders will close out the preseason against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, May 30 at Mosaic Stadium.