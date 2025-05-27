Longtime CFL OL Derek Dennis guest coaching with Edmonton Elks

There was a familiar face in training camp with the Edmonton Elks this past week as Derek Dennis participated as a guest coach.

“Thanks to Coach Kilam, Coach Sorrells, (GM) Ed (Hervey), and the rest of Edmonton Elks staff and organization for allowing me the opportunity to guest coach this past week!” he posted to social media. “I learned and grew as a coach.”

The 36-year-old native of Queen’s, N.Y. played 86 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2016 and won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018, earning two All-CFL selections and four All-West Division selections.

In 2022, Dennis suffered a season-ending leg injury while playing left tackle for the Stampeders. He returned to the club on a one-year contract in February 2023 but was released after training camp as part of final roster cuts. He retired one month later.

Dennis was a member of the Elks in 2021, though he later elected not to play for the team and requested his release. Edmonton eventually granted it but did not do so until the season was complete.

The Elks will finish the preseason on Friday, May 30 against the B.C. Lions.