Calgary Stampeders release veteran receiver Ishmael Hyman

The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Ishmael Hyman. He made three catches for 35 yards in the team’s recent preseason finale against the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot, 196-pound native of Long Branch, N.J. played five regular-season games with the Stampeders in 2024, recording 18 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown. He also returned six kickoffs for 125 yards and four punts for 50 yards.

The 29-year-old went unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft and went on to be a member of the Orlando Apollos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Michigan Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Maulers. He played two games with the Buccaneers in 2019 and recorded two catches for 34 yards.

Hyman played collegiately at James Madison University where he made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns over 48 career games.

The Stampeders will open the regular season against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, June 7 at McMahon Stadium.