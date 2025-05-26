Toronto Argonauts DL Bryan Cox Jr. suffers likely season-ending foot injury: report

Defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. has suffered a foot injury that is likely season-ending, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

The injury occurred during Toronto’s 24-16 preseason loss against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday. Cox joined the Argonauts as a free agent in February following a two-year stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 30-year-old played 17 games for Saskatchewan in 2024, recording 24 defensive tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he made 11 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in eight games.

The six-foot-three, 270-pound defender signed with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the team before stints with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. Over 26 career NFL games, he made 31 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

The native of St. Louis, Mo. played five collegiate seasons at the University of Florida where he recorded 98 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass knockdown, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 45 games. He is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox Sr.